Opinion

LNER train shambles gets worse for Newcastle United fans going to Wembley – Man U comparison

We reported on Tuesday (22 February) about the very poor treatment of Newcastle United fans by LNER.

On top of all the usual issues that NUFC fans and indeed the general public as a whole, have with LNER when using their trains to and from Newcastle, at the last minute LNER suddenly announcing that trains travelling to Newcastle from London on Sunday night will now be ‘dry trains’, with no alcohol allowed. This despite having taken the cash from thousands of fans / passengers without mentioning anything at the time of booking.

It gets even worse, with Manchester United fans treated very differently when it comes to trains back to the north west on Sunday night.

Following the LNER debacle, Newcastle United fan Steve Wallwork asking Avanti West Coast the question on Tuesday…

Newcastle Central MP, Chi Onwurah, had already written to LNER asking why so few trains were available for Newcastle United fans to get to and from London on Sunday, demanding to know why they weren’t putting on additional trains for this coming weekend. Sadly this intervention apparently having no effect.

Indeed, the situation gets worse.

The Times now reporting…

‘LNER has also cancelled Sunday’s 9.19pm train from London King’s Cross….and then advised passengers to get on one of the three trains (7.47pm, 8.47pm, 9.57pm) back to Newcastle that are all fully booked and which passengers have been told not to use unless they have a reservation.

Last night LNER sent an email to those planning to leave London King’s Cross at 9.19pm on Sunday and even gave them the wrong time for the train to Newcastle it recommended using instead, saying it was running at 8.51pm.

It is thought that more than 11,500 Newcastle fans have bought tickets to travel to the final by rail from Newcastle, Durham and Darlington.’

The Times also reporting what the response from from the Football Supporters Association had been and how they had also got no satisfaction from LNER:

‘The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) criticised the decision, tweeting: “We’ve long been opposed to dry trains that target football fans for just being football fans on a day out. This move from LNER for the League Cup final won’t achieve much and has completely misread the mood amongst #NUFC fans, which will be celebratory regardless.”

LNER responded: “The decision has been taken in co-operation with the British Transport Police to prevent any unnecessary antisocial behaviour, fuelled by alcohol. We want fans to enjoy themselves, but not at the risk of injury to other customers or our colleagues.”

Their answer further angered the FSA, which wrote: “Thanks for the reply — we remain completely unconvinced by the explanation, however. If you could feed that back to the senior management at LNER: they’ve got this one wrong.”

I think this is building up to be a potential nightmare for many Newcastle United fans heading back by train on Sunday night AND the staff on the ground (railway / train staff and the police etc).

Having the kick-off time so late in the afternoon (4.30pm instead of 3pm, or 2pm as it was when Sunderland played Man City in 2014) doesn’t exactly help either, as this means simply even fewer trains NUFC fans can potentially use.

I also look at the three Sunday night possibilities that do still remain and the first of those is at 7.47pm. If the Carabao Cup Final ended up going to extra time and potentially penalties as well, then you are surely looking at the match not getting decided until around 7pm at the earliest (which then doesn’t even factor in fans wanting to see Newcastle United lift the trophy, if / when NUFC win). I don’t envy in that situation those fans trying to get from Wembley to Kings Cross to catch that 7.47pm train.

You just hope common sense / flexibility would be shown by LNER in those circumstances as to that train’s departure time but based on how they (LNER) have acted so far, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Older Newcastle United fans will remember the adverts back in the day that declared ‘Let the train take the strain’…not sure what the appropriate line would be that you could use now for an LNER advert.

The Mag report – 22 February 2023:

I think fair to say that many Newcastle United fans don’t have the highest opinion of the services that LNER provide.

Indeed, not just Newcastle United / Football fans, but the general public as a whole, if wanting needing to take the train to wherever.

Now LNER have given an update ahead of the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday 26 February at Wembley.

LNER 21 February 2023:

‘LNER services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross on 25 and 26 February will be very busy.

Trains from London King’s Cross to Newcastle after 19:00 on 26 February will be dry trains, meaning no alcohol is permitted on these services.’

This is how Newcastle United fans have reacted on Twitter and the LNER official responses to them:

Andrew (NUFC fan):

‘Discrimination against football fans once again.’

LNER:

‘Hello Andrew, sorry to hear you feel this way but this is not discrimination. The decision has been made to deter any preventable antisocial behaviour to other passengers or our train crew. ^Cameron.’

Andrew (NUFC fan):

‘Then I’d like to see the same treatment towards people attending horse racing events or rugby events. Stop singling out football fans.’

LNER:

‘For any large scale event, we work with the Transport Police to mitigate any chance of unnecessary antisocial behaviour. This is for all, including football, rugby or horse racing. No one deserves to go to work to handle people who cannot handle their alcohol. ^Cameron.’

1892STU (NUFC fan):

‘Are you a mackem cameron?’

LNER:

‘Born and raised in Newcastle. I want NUFC to win just as much as anyone, but we have to consider passengers not travelling for football and ensuring they get to their destination safely and feel safe too. ^Cameron.’

LNER:

‘The decision was made to deter any preventable antisocial behaviour to other passengers or our train crew. If you would like to request a refund on your tickets, please do get in touch & this can be arranged. ^Cameron.’

Chris Taylor (NUFC fan):

‘Good, sensible idea. I also recommend a price increase and long delays.’

Dan McMahon:

‘Like many I feel this is poor judgement, in spite of the explanation. Dry trains aren’t enforced in many other scenarios, e.g. race day attenders in York etc. Picking an #NUFC cup final day to enforce draconian measures is a shame, and wrong in my opinion.’

K Waugh:

‘I take it you’ll be operating trains strictly with people sat only at tables and not dangerously overcrowded with people sat on floors?’

Working backwards, I found these two LNER announcements via their official Twitter account:

LNER – 21 February 2023:

LNER – 13 February 2023:

As you can see, absolutely no mention of dry trains back on 13 February.

Indeed, I went all the way back to the end of January 2023 and zero mention of this at all by LNER.

I absolutely agree that this is football fans discriminated against once again and quite clearly LNER have allowed all the Newcastle United fans to book up, before then only seemingly now revealing the dry trains.

