Opinion

Liverpool facing Catch 22 Real Madrid decision

Liverpool are next up to play Newcastle United.

The game on Saturday a 5.30pm kick-off at St James’ Park.

Liverpool the only Premier League side to beat Newcastle United this season, back in August 2022, plus Jurgen Klopp’s team also the last visiting team to win at St James’ Park, which was May 2022 – only the nine months ago.

Saturday is a real Catch 22 situation for Liverpool though.

This is how the Premier League table looks today (Tuesday 14 February) ahead of Saturday’s match:

Monday night’s 2-0 win over a poor Everton side brought some much welcome relief for Jurgen Klopp after a four match Premier League run that had seen a goalless draw against Chelsea and three defeats to Brentford, Wolves and Brighton, each time conceding three goals.

Liverpool have already been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions, then on top of that, 19 points behind league leaders Arsenal suggests there is zero chance of winning the Premier League.

So this weekend the Liverpool Catch 22 moment, is whether to prioritise trying to win the Champions League, or try and finish top four in the Premier League to qualify for the next Champions League competition…which when you put it like that, doesn’t sound like any dilemma at all, to most people.

Liverpool only need to win three more cup ties and they will be in the Champions League final.

The first of those kicks off on Tuesday night, Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Forgetting about Real Madrid on Tuesday for a second, you could see why Liverpool might throw everything at Saturday’s game.

As pretty much it is surely pivotal if they are to have any chance of getting top four this season, if they win then Liverpool would have a game in hand and be six points behind Newcastle United who are currently fourth.

If Jurgen Klopp’s team lose at St James’ Park they’d be 12 points behind Newcastle United and surely having to accept no chance of making top four this season.

I have zero doubt that Klopp will play his very strongest available team on Tuesday night against Real Madrid, the question is, will he do the same against Newcastle United?

I just can’t see it, not only do you have just three days between the two matches but Klopp also has a number of Liverpool players just coming back from injury, no way he is putting them into two games in such close proximity to each other.

I don’t think it will be a case of the Liverpool boss throwing Saturday’s match but rather he will be thinking to try and put out a team that gives them a chance of beating Newcastle, whilst at the same time in no way harming their chances against Real Madrid.

The biggest question of all, can Newcastle United take advantage of this Liverpool catch 22 situation?

