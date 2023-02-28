Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans cup final special

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, though this one is very much Wembley cup final based after Sunday’s game.

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place)

First off, apologies to those who sent something in ahead of Sunday’s match and where we just didn’t have the time to feature their contributions, we start off with these:

Dear Mag,

Disappointed and disillusioned not to have got a ticket in the ballot.

Started going to St James Park when I was 11 years old (now 78) when I lived in Morpeth and have had season tickets for over 25 years.

Go to all the home games even though I now live in West Yorkshire which is a two and a half hour journey there and back. Night matches mean getting home sometimes the following morning.

Roadworks on Western Bypass and night closures on A1m can give me a journey of 3 to 4 hours.

Despite this I still cannot get away tickets during the season ticket allocation as I have insufficient points and points seemingly are only awarded in this period. Please can the Club review the points system.

I do however commend the Club on rewarding loyalty.

Good luck today.

My whole family of converted Geordies will be watching and cheering whatever the result

Good luck to the lads

John

Honley – West Yorkshire

Dear Mag,

Don’t know if you’re interested but here’s my dad’s 76 scarf, been hunting for it in the loft. Ready for return trip to Wembley 47 years later…

Cheers

John Kirkpatrick

Dear Mag,

Good luck tomorrow, from a Fulham fan.

Interesting article today (‘None of them have been to Stamford Bridge for a game but through the media are avid Chelsea fans’).

I hope you reminded the so called Chelsea Fans that SW6 IS WHITE!!

Best

Edward

Now post-Wembley:

Dear Mag,

So…another lost final, however, another step towards longer term success.

The lads tried and battled and in some cases flared.

We are not at the pinnacle yet, we are knocking on the door, the arrogance of the red Mancs, the blue Cockneys, and the red Scousers persists.

As a human being, what would you really want? This self created arrogance or this passion and desire to watch a beautiful football match.

We have no debt, we have owners who are no different to any other institution in the world, only need to look locally to our own ‘police’ force or ‘politicians’. The self righteousness of the football establishment is gradually being eaten into.

Our day will come, it’s less than 18 months since we were saved from the grasp of the FCB who treated our loyalty with such disdain and ridicule.

The lads held their heads high, it wasn’t to be, officials should decide what rules they run their competitions by, and we will overcome.

We have no debt, we have no ridiculous net spend, no need to worry about FFP, and we have a foundation which we will build and grow.

Their arrogance, significantly the tainted mentioned earlier will now forever envy our future glory and prowess, creating a footballing phenomenon which will outstretch Europe to the wider world.

The United Black & Whites are back on the stage created by Mr Shackleton, Mr Milburn & Mr Harvey.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew McManus

Dear Mag,

Just want to say a massive thank you to Wor Flags, the NUFC owners and all of the amazing Newcastle United fans who turned Wembley into a black and white sea of flags!

You all did an amazing job and brought tears to my eyes with the amount of pride shown in front of the watching world!

Big, big pat on the back to all involved for pulling off this absolutely stunning display!

No other team’s supporters could have done this but you lot!

Proud to be a Geordie! Well done everyone!

You nailed it, big time!

Kevin N

Dear Mag,

Just sat thinking about what the future holds for our great club and a thought entered my mind…

I wonder when the first Newcastle / Sunderland half and half scarf will make an appearance and will anybody actually buy one

Unfortunately, I think that day will come eventually and some people will buy them.

I’m not religious but I pray to the Lord that I am firmly disposed of 6 ft under before that day comes around .

Regards

Graeme Craig

Dear Mag,

Have to say, the sense of (Geordie) community in London was second to none.

It was a pleasure to be there and interact with so many great people.

We may have to wait a little longer to win something but I honestly don’t really care that much.

I would like Newcastle United to win trophies BUT I love being a Newcastle fan, that far outweighs anything that winning silverware might bring.

Cheers

Tony T

Dear Mag,

Going to Wembley is indeed iconic, always was, always will be.

However, it is a total joke just how difficult it is to get to Wembley stadium and then get away from.

Not sure what the solution would / could be BUT since our last visit in 2000 (I didn’t go to Spurs away in the Premier League) I couldn’t believe that they had allowed even more construction (hotels / retail etc) around the stadium. Especially when you are talking just a one lane both ways on the road outside Wembley.

Rather than all that extra stuff around Wembley, they should just have used the space to make it a 100,000+ capacity stadium like in the old days.

Yes, even more people, but it is so difficult to access / get away from, it would make zero difference anyway.

Scotty

Dear Mag,

Can’t believe some of the negativity after Sunday.

Some NUFC fans talking as though this was a final Newcastle were never in.

Talk of certain players having a shocker and suchlike.

Watching a different game to me.

Newcastle played to a really good standard, not the best they are capable of but very good nonetheless.

My thanks anyway to Eddie and his players.

You gave it everything and did us proud.

Alan

