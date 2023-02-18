Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd visitor from Liverpool) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

I’m not the best with words but the (allocation of) Carabao cup final tickets (I’m going with my family) is all business sense.

Season tickets sold out

Memberships sold out

So if Season ticket holders got all the final tickets and members didn’t get any, then next season who would buy a membership?

Whereas if some season ticket holder gives up his season ticket(s), then there are plenty of people to snap them up.

John P

Dear Mag,

I sympathise with everybody who didn’t get a ticket for the cup final.

It promises to be a great occasion, especially if we win win!

I just hope (and I am sure they will) that the ticketless will be able to move on by the time the match kicks off at Wembley and wherever they are watching it, be kicking every ball the same as those of us who will be at the final will be for sure.

Peter Robson

Dear Mag,

Many thanks for the article (‘UEFA independent review : 2022 Champions League Final – Liverpool v Real Madrid’) on Friday written by Wor Lass.

Firstly, you are the only set of supporters who have even recognised the report, for this you deserve all credit, the report stopped short in their sharing of blame, the police were absolutely to blame for 90% of the trouble we had, there were large gangs (not Real Madrid or Liverpool fans) of locals, who appeared to be North Africans, openly carrying machetes and hammers plus other weapons, the police did not even acknowledge them.

These gangs were 50 to 100 strong.

Bearing in mind this is the CL final, a CARNIVAL , and everyone was with families and in groups of four or so, the largest group of these people we counted was around 300 outside the station nearest the stadium. That was the only occasion where the police put an appearance in, separating them from the fans.

Most people I know had trouble, some were robbed and a couple were stabbed, one man who I know personally was beaten by a gang and had his knees smashed with hammers in front of his son, despite police standing nearby. Women had their tops ripped off so they would let go of their mobile phones.

Newcastle United are on the up and I am pleased for the fans, it’s been too long, but you have missed the boat.

The days of driving anywhere in Europe with your mates and meeting up and having a good drink and singsong are gone, the last five to eight years has changed the fans in Europe, you can no longer be in small groups or walk about on your own.

I’m 66 years old and took my son with me from the age of three, he has seen the good times.

English football has changed in a way where we don’t really fit in any more and European football is just dangerous.

I know the geordies will embrace European football but you have to stress to everyone travelling to these far off places, they won’t be as happy to see you, as you are to be there.

Take care football brothers and sisters, good luck on your travels.

Life long Liverpool fan from Liverpool.

Dear Mag,

Three late entries in the Song For Wembley competition…

To the tune of the chorus in Cushie Butterfield

He’s a hard lad

And a bonny lad

And we’re glad he’s here

And we call him Kieran Trippier

COS HE MAKES US ALL CHEER!

And two little ditties to the tune of the chorus in Bobby Shafto

Super Callum’s gonna score

Then he’ll get a couple more

Super Callum always scores;

SUPER CALLUM WILSON!

Miggy Almiron is ace

We all love his smilin’ face

You’ve no answer to his pace

SUPER DOOPER MIGGY!

Now his story can be told,

Eddie turned him into gold,

And he never will be sold,

SUPER DOOPER MIGGY!

Simon Ritter

Dear Mag,

I think that when it comes to big games, you need your biggest players on the pitch.

For Newcastle United at Wembley, to me you are talking about Pope, his usual back four, then Bruno and Joelinton.

As things stand, those seven players are set to play against Man U.

Other players are important but that (the seven above) is the so solid base that has brought us success this season and are the ones that can bring silverware back to Tyneside.

You then have the likes of Almiron, Longstaff, ASM, Isak, Wilson, Willock to fill the other four places in the team. A shame Gordon is cup-tied.

As for Man Utd, Eriksen is one of their key players and he is definitely missing.

Hopefully their game against Leicester on Sunday and especially against Barca on Thursday might end up with one or two more key players unavailable to Ten Hag, Rashford and Casemiro would do nicely.

T Riley

