Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd visitor from Liverpool and Bournemouth) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then [email protected] is the place):

Dear Mag,

G’day Newcastle United colleagues from myself in Queensland, Australia.

As a devoted NUFC fan ex-season ticket holder etc, Mag reader of many years, both in print and online, never before and I hope never again will I read such a poignant article (I am in the last year of my life and this is the final chance for me to see us win something domestic).

Ron, it is was a humbling and privileged experience for me to read it.

Whilst words are useless at this time, I can only wish that your remaining days are as you wish, and to your family and friends our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.

It is a very longtime since I was affected by such a piece and I felt it was important to express my feelings.

Andrew

Queensland, Australia

Dear Mag,

Thank you so much for allowing me the honour to contribute just a little.

I just felt it had to be said. Its about pride in the team and our city for me.

Trophies will be great but it’s the essence of honest striving which stirs me and makes me follow.

It’s the honesty which none of the know-it-all pundits (Souness et al) seems to get about us.

It make us around Newcastle a bit special but hey, we already knew that.

HTL

Ron

Dear Mag,

Eddie Howe is a legend down here.

Hoping that Sunday will see him become the same up your way.

What he did at our club (Bournemouth) was nothing short of a miracle.

We knew he was special and what Eddie is doing at Newcastle now is simply further proof.

Take care of him.

David Jones

Dear Mag,

Just wondering if anybody knows anywhere in Agadir – Morocco, that I can watch the final with some fellow toon fans, as I’m here with just the missus and she hates football.

Cheers

Steven W

Dear Mag,

Hard luck Newcastle last Saturday, from a Liverpool fan.

You played superb.

Make my day this weekend and wallop them scumbags.

Best of luck

Ken L

Dear Mag,

Don’t know if you’ve come across it yet but any promotion of it, pre-Sunday, can only be good, so that, when he takes the field, he knows that we’re all behind him.

‘Swing low, sweet Karius!

Coming with the Carabao home.’

I’ve obviously got Cup fever and me and my mates have had a canny sesh!

HTL

Derek

Dear Mag,

I know this might be a bit random but Nottingham Forest fan here.

Still haven’t forgiven you for 1974 BUT please please please beat the Mancs on Sunday.

All the best

Tricky Tree

Dear Mag

Have you heard that Nick Pope, #22, signed in ’22, had completed 22 Premiership games and was sent off in minute 22.

#do do do do do do do do do do#

Derek

Dear Mag,

I think the Pope / Karius thing has blinded many of our fans.

He has proved a superb Eddie Howe signing but a massive over reaction with his suspension.

I can’t believe how suddenly so many people seem to have gone from thinking how crippling it was missing Bruno, to now (due to the Pope situation) not paying his (Bruno’s) return much attention at all.

My hope (and expectation) is that Joelinton and Bruno can take advantage of a fatigued Man U and boss the middle of the pitch on Sunday.

In Eddie Howe we trust.

Cheers

Pete Bannon

