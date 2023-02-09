Opinion

Let’s get this St James’ Park problem sorted

Great news on Wednesday regarding St James’ Park.

Newcastle United fans discovering that the club’s owners have successfully managed to buy back the land opposite the Gallowgate End that Mike Ashley sold.

Land that could be set to be key to St James’ Park having a significantly higher capacity at some point in the future.

However, that simply brings even further into focus a more immediate growing issue at St James’ Park.

What is the current problem with our home crowd?

It is flat as anything and I really can’t understand why, after all that has been achieved so far in such a small time, why the whole ground isn’t rocking?

In fact, it is the opposite.

Mind, I love everything Wor Flags do before the kick-off, it really sets things up nicely and makes for a unique build up to a game, something that is unmatched in any other ground in the UK.

Yet, after all the hard work they do, once the game kicks off, the majority of our fans just sit in silence.

The last few matches we have had to put up with chants from the away fans singing ‘it’s a library’ and ‘where is your famous atmosphere’…

Come on, I am sure our lot of 49k can muster up something more than an odd chant of ‘Toon Toon’.

So what can we do?

Well, a good option would be to turn parts of the Gallowgate and Leazes into safe standing rail seating areas, getting all the like-minded fans together to raise the atmosphere to a level that really helps support the team.

Fans need to realise the importance of this, it helps the players enormously.

I was really shocked on Saturday against West Ham, when in the Milburn stand, I was even next to a few fans who decided it was ok to boo because we did not win (you couldn’t make it up).

Someone really needs to take this up with the club and help fans like us, to get out of dull sections such as this.

I was so angry it was hard to keep my gob shut.

Look, if fans want to sit in silence and / or moan, dedicate a stand to them, but let the more passionionate fans thrive away from them.

You can feel the frustration around you when the fans who want to shout the team to victory, get looked at like they should not be doing this, some told to sit down, or even told we don’t do things like that in this stand,

I urge Wor Flags and any other organisation that represents our fanbase, to do a study and find out if fans would like the dedicated singing sections returned / introduced.

It might mean a few fans getting moved but surely if it is better overall for the team, that’s fine.

Just to finish it off, if we did manage to get singing sections returned, can we have a new fan group started called Wor Tunes.

Lets blast out some new songs, other than Toon Toon. I am sure Sam Fender could help with this.

Anyway, for now…

HowayThe Lads and lets beat those Mancs.

