Opinion

League Cup winning managers and… Newcastle United

Among Newcastle United supporters, the great debate continues, would we prefer a Champions League spot or to win a trophy?

Obviously, we all want both, but here is an opportunity to look back on managerial careers and the role that the League Cup has played.

The first port of call is former NUFC bosses, to see how they have performed in their careers as League Cup winning managers, or not. The list might seem depressing.

The first former Newcastle United manager to win a League Cup was Bill McGarry during his time at Wolves in 1974. He had already led Wolves to be runners up in the UEFA Cup two years previously. Renowned as a disciplinarian, his time at NUFC saw us go from promotion challengers to mid-table mediocrity.

Graeme Souness won the cup with Blackburn Rovers in 2002, his team including players who had also played for Newcastle in Duff, Gillespie and Cole, whilst Sir Les was on the losing side in the final.. His first domestic trophy had been in the Scottish equivalent, the League Cup in England being his eleventh and last trophy, having dismantled SBR’s squad.

It was also Kenny Dalglish’s penultimate trophy during his second spell at Liverpool, having won eight domestic trophies between Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers as a manager in total, sadly nothing achieved at NUFC in dismantling Keegan’s entertainers.

Steve McClaren remains the last of the English League Cup winning managers and indeed the last English manager to lift any major domestic trophy, in this competition in 2004, pitched against another NUFC failure in the final, Sam Allardyce. Whose team featured future Newcastle hero, Kevin Nolan. McClaren did later emulate Sir Bobby in winning a title in the Netherlands as well as being UEFA runners up a couple of years after his first trophy. He will not be fondly remembered at St James’ Park.

What becomes more intriguing is to see the potential from some managers whose first domestic trophy win was in the League Cup.

Leeds legend and England washout, Don Revie, picked up his first trophy in the League Cup in 1968 before going on to win two top tier titles, the Fairs Cup twice and an FA Cup.

On the losing side as a player was George Graham, himself winning the League Cup as his first trophy at Arsenal as manager before going on to win one FA Cup, two league titles and a European Cup Winners Cup. Graham’s other trophy was with North London rivals, Spurs, also in the League Cup in 1999.

In an attempt to stick to chronological order, Ron Saunders, defeated by McGarry the previous year whilst at Manchester City went on to lift the trophy, his first, in 1975 at Aston Villa. He will be better remembered for winning the league title in 1982 and leading the campaign to take Peter Withe to within touching distance of a European Cup, completed by his assistant coach, Tony Barton.

Of course, Withe had been involved with the manager of his generation, Brian Clough, who had won the league at Derby before taking Forest to their first trophy since 1959, the League Cup. What followed was 3 League Cups, 1 league title and 2 European Cups.

Others, non-English, to have gained success for the first time in this competition include twice winner, Martin O’Neill, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

The role model for Howe will surely be another great manager, Alex Ferguson, whose Manchester United beat Clough’s Forest in the 1992 final for his own first English major trophy, albeit with a side containing Steve Bruce. What he went on to achieve was immense.

Howe has taken Newcastle United to the threshold of a dream. Some older readers may reflect on a final banishing of the Moody Blues since our last domestic trophy, whilst younger supporters are entitled to have unbridled enthusiasm for the future.

As an aside, of those managers – Clough, Ferguson, Mourinho and Guardiola went on to win the league title in the same season as the League Cup. Dare we hope for a cup win as well as a title?

