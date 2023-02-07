Opinion

Kieran Trippier update – Astonishing contribution to Newcastle United and best signing of last 3 PL windows

Kieran Trippier the best signing since the change of ownership at Newcastle United.

I certainly think so, certainly pound for pound he has been.

Indeed, I believe that in these last three Premier League transfer windows certainly, it isn’t just Newcastle United, I think Kieran Trippier has been the very best signing made by any PL club, from 1 January 2022 onwards.

In his 13 months at St James’ Park, Newcastle United have only lost one Premier League match when Kieran Trippier has started the game! Plus, that sole PL loss was the (VERY) late travesty at Anfield in August.

This is the entire Premier League record of starts for Kieran Trippier with Newcastle United so far:

Started 26 Won 14 Drawn 11 Lost 1 Goals Scored 42 Goals Against 15

In 14 of his 26 PL starts, Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle United keep a clean sheet.

Of course, it isn’t just in defence where the England defender contributes, this latest update below after the weekend’s matches sums up just how much the right-back gives Newcastle United at the other end of the pitch.

This table below is published by ‘The Other 14’ (who specialise on stats/tables etc on the 14 clubs who aren’t the ‘Big Six’), showing the players who have created the most chances in the Premier League this season:

Kieran Trippier streets ahead of every player in the ‘other 14’ teams and if there are any ‘big-six’ players who have created more chances this season, there will be very few of them.

I have seen some comments suggesting that our on-field captain isn’t maybe hitting the heights he was previously, whether in defence or attack, but even if that was shown to be the case, then it is all relative.

Kieran Trippier dropping a bit in his performance is still way better than the vast majority of other Premier League players.

Easily the biggest threat is provided down Newcastle’s right hand side and Trippier top of the tree in open play. I agree that maybe there needs to be a bit more of a mix up when it comes to set-pieces, especially corners, but I still think his deliveries have been of a decent standard and have created a steady flow of chances, on top of the ones in open play.

As well as the excellent goalless draw at league leaders Arsenal, these are the stats from the other five Premier League matches since the Qatar World Cup.

NUFC have scored 5 goals and conceded 1, averaged 57% possession in these five PL matches and accumulated 72 shots v 37 for the opposition, 24 on target v 5 for the opposition, then 43 corners to 18 for the opposition.

Yes, Newcastle’s players need to be taking more of these chances created and take advantage of the dominance in most of the play in most of the games, but Kieran Trippier and his teammates are still putting the team in the best possible place to win matches. Including the four Carabao Cup wins in December and January which Trippier started in all four.

The longer data shows the last 14 Premier League games have produced 32 points.

The last 12 Premier League matches have seen Newcastle United concede only three goals, with Nick Pope and his defence keeping clean sheers in nine of the last twelve PL games.

Since the return to club football in December, Kieran Trippier has started 10 games in the Premier League and Carabao Cup, with the stats showing – Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 2.

Kieran Trippier (who also signed a contract extension last month) and his teammates are showing remarkable consistency with such a small squad of first team starters. With Isak, Gordon, Targett and of course Bruno all set to be competing for first team places in the weeks ahead, no reason why Newcastle United can’t see this season out successfully, in both the Premier League AND in that Wembley final in 19 days time.

