Opinion

Keeping the faith

Alright, from the outset I’ll nail my colours to the mast, I’ll always defend a goalkeeper.

Back when I was younger I’d always play in goal.

I was the kid that was never picked to play up front.

I also couldn’t really tackle much apart from a large packet of custard creams.

Technical wizardry in midfield wasn’t my forte either.

So that just left bench warmer, or a stint in nets, between the sticks, in goal.

Always picked last, the usual cry from the people picking the team was “Maybe he’ll be alright as ‘keeper” was the order of the day. And without wishing to blow one’s own trumpet, I was a pretty canny shot stopper as well as a decent “sweeper ‘keeper”. Some of us lads were way ahead of our time back then. Ok, maybe a little trumpet blowing is required. Goalkeepers Union is still a thing.

This brings me on to Newcastle United, Nick Pope and his cup final replacement Loris Karius. Pope has been fabulous, a revelation and bargain at £10m. He’s my favourite since Shay Given and to a slightly lesser degree Tim Krul. He’s as likable as the late Pavel Srnicek and the best I’ve seen in my football supporting lifetime keeping goal for Newcastle. You sense there’s a but coming.

Nick Pope made a mistake, it’s that simple.

No reason to drop him, as all of them make mistakes and they are usually very costly, he’ll come back and be our number one for a few years yet. That said, Pope’s mistake against Liverpool last Saturday had ramifications. If it had been a red card that JUST ruled him out of league games, meaning he could play in the cup, he’d be lining up for Newcastle United against Manchester United this Sunday. No questions, no doubts, 100%.

He isn’t though.

The handball was a silly thing to do, a rush of blood and he’ll know this. I don’t for a minute blame him. Since he’s signed he’s been a revelation and one error isn’t going to alter my opinion on that. Martin Dubravka is an able deputy but is obviously cup tied. That move to Manchester United STILL rankles with me but we’ll leave that.

As an aside, wouldn’t it be an awkward situation if (heaven forbid) Manchester United won the cup and Martin Dubravka claimed a winners medal? Like I say, we’ll leave that as the unthinkable.

Back to Loris Karius. Champions League performer, excellent pedigree, trained with the group, knows the back four, although not as up to speed and match ready as Pope, he is STILL our player and this is where it gets personal for me.

On Sunday HE’S our number one, HE’S in goal for Newcastle United. The preferred option is NOT available through individual error and we have a custodian between the sticks that we pin our hopes and dreams on. For the record, I have no worries about our goalkeeper, or even our back line.

Karius gets my full support and I fully expect that he will form a great defence that the rest of the team can utilise and attack the red half of Manchester and bring the cup back to Tyneside.

Sweet Lo-ris Karius. Coming forth to Karius home…

