Just about to board a plane from Orlando and heading back to Ashington – Couldn’t miss this

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up is Brian:

What have you got planned this weekend?

I am about to board a plane at Orlando and be in either Newcastle or Ashington with my boy for the game.

Gannin radgey.

I gave two choices of venue because travel back to Ashington will be a mare for him.

So I will probably go there, it will be just mad because that is one black and white town right there.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

It is our first chance at a trophy under the new owners.

We can show the world what to expect, get the owners a view of the potential and relieve a lot of pent up Geordie anguish from years gone by.

It is also a part of the learning curve for our manager.

His first final and a lot of the team to get the experience of a massive cup final game and how to handle it.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Picking the Team? I’ll leave that to his Eddieness.

The back and most of the midfield four picks itself.

Up front, Wilson or Isak? I’d go with experience and have Wilson.

Final word for Loris Karius, be the hero, show those knockers how good you really are and have the biggest smile of the lot when you hold up that tin pot on Sunday night.

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

I hope they are knackered and we poss them.

Pro footballers and big squads makes that wish a bit pie in the sky.

We will have to be at our best.

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Both, emphatically. More so if we win the cup. It will give the lads the confidence to push on. It may be the emotion of an old man but I’d take the cup if I had to choose. That Geordie anguish I mentioned earlier.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who may or may not be no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

I mentioned my old mate Tommy on here the other day.

I have thought of him a few times this week.

So I might drop by the Tudor and see if I can catch up with him..

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy?

I went to the homecoming when we lost in 74 and 76.

It was brilliant even tough we lost.

I can’t even imagine how many will turn out if we win.

