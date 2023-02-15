Opinion

Jurgen Klopp looking to bridge 8 year gap at St James’ Park

Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager on 8 October 2015.

His first three Premier League away matches produced a goalless draw at Tottenham, a 3-1 win at Chelsea, then a 4-1 victory at Man City.

Jurgen Klopp no doubt thinking this much hyped English Premier League is easy.

Then he met the genius that was/is Steve McClaren.

On 6 December 2015, Jurgen Klopp came to St James’ Park and lost 2-0, a Skrtel own goal and an added time Gini Wijnaldum strike sealed the three points. A first ever Premier League away defeat for Jurgen Klopp.

Steve McClaren somehow lasted another three months and produced the odd other freak result but the delay in sacking him, cost Newcastle United dear.

As for Jurgen Klopp, he never lost at St James’ Park again, nor indeed to Newcastle United at Anfield either.

The Liverpool boss eight years and 12 more games (eight Liverpool wins and four draws) later, home and away, still waiting for that second loss to NUFC.

Will Saturday be the end of a very long eight year wait for Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle United fans? Well here’s hoping, as it is long overdue.

These are the most recent victories against each of the self-appointed elite…

12 November 2022 – Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0

23 October 2022 – Tottenham 1 Newcastle 2

16 May 2022 – Newcastle 2 Arsenal 0

6 October 2019 – Newcastle 1 Man Utd 0

29 January 2019 – Newcastle 2 Man City 1

6 December 2015 – Newcastle 2 Liverpool 0

Looking back at that 2-0 win back in 2015, I’m not saying Steve McClaren was lucky that day but Newcastle won by two goals despite having only one shot on target!

Of the eleven who started for Newcastle United then, Paul Dummett is the only one still at St James’ Park, he played the full 90 minutes.

Karl Darlow was on the bench, though he is now off to Hull on loan.

As for Liverpool, a quick scan of their team shows Firmino and Milner, whilst Henderson was on the bench.

Saturday would be the perfect time to end this Jurgen Klopp defeat free run against Newcastle United, strengthen NUFC’s Champions League chances and surely effectively end Liverpool’s hopes of the top four.

It would also of course provide the perfect launchpad for Eddie Howe and his players to then attack that Carabao Cup Final eight days later.

Bring it on.

