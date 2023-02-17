Opinion

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool away day blues

Liverpool travel to St James’ Park on Saturday.

A match brimming with possibilities.

A win for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United would put them in a very strong position as they then take a weekend off from the Premier League with a trip to Wembley.

Defeat for Liverpool would arguably end realistic hopes of mounting a late top four challenge.

However, an away win for Jurgen Klopp would take his team to within six points of Newcastle and with a game in hand.

The big problem for Liverpool has been away from home this season.

Last (2021/22) season in the Premier League, only champions Man City marginally topped the away records.

Liverpool on the road had Played 19 Won 13 Drawn 4 Lost 2 Goals Scored 45 Goals Conceded 17.

This season has been very different.

At home Liverpool have still done well this season, with Played 11 Won 7 Drawn 3 Lost 1.

Jurgen Klopp gaining 24 points at Anfield, the away record though shows this…

Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 (6 August 2022)

Man U 2 Liverpool 1 (22 August 2022)

Everton 0 Liverpool 0 (3 September 2022)

Arsenal 3 Liverpool 2 (9 October 2022)

Nottingham Forest 1 Liverpool 0 (22 October 2022)

Tottenham 1 Liverpool 2 (6 November 2022)

Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 3 (26 December 2022)

Brentford 3 Liverpool 1 (2 January 2023)

Brighton 3 Liverpool 0 (14 January 2023)

Wolves 3 Liverpool 0 (4 February 2023)

Newcastle v Liverpool? (18 February 2023)

Ahead of playing at St James’ Park, the Liverpool away record this season is:

Played 10 Won 2 Drawn 2 Lost 6 Goals Scored 11 Goals Conceded 19

Over the course of the entire previous last two seasons (2020/21 and 2021/22), Liverpool only lost five of their 38 PL matches.

This season they have already lost six of ten away trips.

Much as Newcastle United have a very pivotal end of February coming up, same as well for Liverpool.

For Eddie Howe, it is trying to ensure Newcastle United further strengthen their top four standing, whilst going all out for glory at Wembley.

For Jurgen Klopp, it is trying to keep hopes alive of a Premier League top four spot, whilst going for glory in the Champions League. A last 16 first leg game at Anfield on Tuesday night against Real Madrid will be very much in his mind as he considers what to do on Saturday at St James’ Park.

Klopp does now have some injured players coming back into potential contention but these are two huge games in the upcoming days, both Newcastle and Real Madrid will be going all out in these important matches for themselves.

Liverpool have scored only 11 goals in their 10 PL away matches but conceded 19, they conceded only 17 in total last season in all 19 away games.

In contrast, Newcastle have scored 19 and conceded only six at St James’ Park in 11 PL home matches, the lowest number conceded of all PL clubs at home.

Everything to play for / go for, as Eddie Howe and his team look to make Liverpool’s away record look even worse.

