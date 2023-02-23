Opinion

John Motson has sadly passed away – Remembering the key role Newcastle United played in his career

Sad to hear the news this Thursday morning that John Motson has passed away. This following only days after fellow football TV icon Dickie Davies also sadly passed away.

BBC Sport announcing “It is with great sadness we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today (Thursday),” said a statement from Motson’s family.

Most of us can’t remember a time before John Motson was commentating for Match of the Day.

It was of course Newcastle United who really helped put John Motson on the map…

BBC Sport reporting:

‘After starting out as a sports reporter on Radio 2, John Motson made his breakthrough on Match of the Day during the famous FA Cup replay between Hereford and Newcastle four years later.

Originally billed as a five-minute segment, Hereford’s shock 2-1 win – featuring Ronnie Radford’s famous 30-yard strike – saw the match promoted to the main game, with Motson capturing all the drama.’

When retiring five years ago, John Motson talked about his career and himself admitted just how key that Hereford v Newcastle match had been…

John Motson speaking to BBC Sport when retiring – May 2018:

‘My very first TV commentary was a scoreless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea in October 1971. It was not a very distinguished game or a distinguished commentary either I might add.

The one that put me on the map was my first FA Cup tie when Hereford beat Newcastle in a third-round replay in 1972 with Ronnie Radford’s goal – everyone will remember that.

I was still on trial that year on television so it was a big day for me. I went down there thinking that Newcastle were going to have a comfortable win.

The guy who drove me down to Hereford for the game was called Billy Meadows, he was their centre-forward. He took me down with Rickie George, who was to come and score the winning goal in extra time after Radford hit a 40-yarder.

Billy then drove us home, because they both lived near me in Barnet, and we sat in Billy’s front room and had fish and chips and listened to American Pie before Match of the Day came on and there, wonder of wonders, was my match propelled to the top of the show.

I didn’t look back after that because the BBC realised then I was capable of commentating on important matches.’

