Opinion

John Anderson – One of Newcastle United’s best ever free transfers?

John Anderson arrived at St James’ Park in a low key arrival, following the capture of England captain Kevin Keegan in summer 1982.

A free transfer from Preston North End, John became a fine servant of our club for the next decade.

A defender by trade, he was very versatile and deceptive, a bit like his Toon teammate Steve Carney who he played alongside, and would eventually replace.

Like Carney, John Anderson liked to get stuck in, he enjoyed the physical side of the game.

In the promotion season of 1983/84, John played an incredible 41 oot of 42 league games, and was one of the unsung heroes in the great attacking team that featured Keegan, McDermott, Waddle and Beardsley.

He became a part of a resurgent Republic of Ireland international team in the 1980s and a club stalwart for Newcastle United under Arthur Cox, Jack Charlton, Willie McFaul, Jim Smith and Ossie Ardiles.

After Kevin Keegan was appointed manager in 1992, John Anderson was afforded a well earned testimonial for his loyal service for the black and whites.

John made 388 league appearances and 337 of them were for us.

He also scored all of his 14 league goals for his beloved adopted team.

John is now a co-commentator on Radio Newcastle during our games, plus he also covers Republic of Ireland games.

I have shared his company a few times in North Shields and found him funny, polite and humble.

John is now 63 and like so many of our former players, has happily made the North East his home over the last 40 years.

I just wish he sometimes wouldn’t be so dramatic on the radio as we are all getting that little bit older.

HTL

