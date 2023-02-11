Opinion

Joe Strummer, Newcastle United, politics, football and me

Joe Strummer and the Clash were my icons of politics and music as a youngster in the early eighties.

My musical / political journey moved on from Punk through Hip Hop (Public Enemy ‘Fight the Power’) and Rave and onwards to where I am now today, listening to world music.

I wrote a piece published on The Mag last weekend which was about music fashion and football and how it is intertwined, and revolved around Anthony Gordon and fashion sense.

I have two children 11 and 14, who have both had articles published on the Mag, they are also both mixed race. A term I do not like, as it is a lazy form of labelling somebody and I know the police view my son as simply another black kid when he hangs out playing football with his mates in the park.

Their mother is of African heritage and like many people of colour, a descendent of essential immigration to this country just as my forebears came from Ireland and Scotland, driven by grinding poverty to work in the mines.

At our recent visit to Selhurst Park, my daughter commented on the lack of black supporters in the away crowd, although there was a couple of young black lads just to our right. My daughter did identify the away support being predominantly male and white and the “stench of Lynx Africa” did make me laugh.

Scanning the Crystal Palace crowd, I did note a few black faces but really not as many as one would expect for the south London area that Palace are based in. I read an interesting article on the number of black kids playing football in south London, which you can read here.

Today, the news is that players are going to take the knee again (for the Bournemouth game and Liverpool next weekend, along with all other Premier League clubs / players). An idea that came from black players and American football, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Read taking the knee back in 2016 during the playing of the US national anthem and one which has its origins in the 1968 Olympics protest, though they did not take the knee but raised a gloved fist at the national anthem.

There was a great article in the Athletic the other week “It’s not a compliment it’s racist”. The article is well worth a read. The number of black and ethnic minority or is it BAME (again awful terminology I have difficulty with) is way too low at the football and this is not reflective of society nor the actual football clubs that have a relatively large number of black footballers playing for them.

The stats show 43% of premier league players are black (Only 18.3% of the English and Welsh population is classified as non white – YouGov stats), whilst Newcastle have several black players.

I remember joining in with the “He’s black he’s broon” Cunningham chant, thinking it funny at the time. Looking back, it is uncomfortable, though nothing compared to the out and out racism that was the nineteen eighties. Leaflets distributed outside grounds across the country including St James’ Park which were advocating right wing racist philosophies.

No one was calling these people out at the time to my knowledge and my only defence being my age, though looking back I should have stood up to them. It’s a shame there were not more people at the time to stand up and call them out for what they are.

A few years back at Palace on a Wednesday night watching Steven Taylor etc (Dwight Gayle playing for Palace) in the league cup, I was leafleted by the Football Lads Alliance. I read their leaflet (I always read other peoples opinions and thoughts) which was absolute rubbish and put straight in the bin. This the same Palace with their Homesdale End Ultras who protested at the Saudi backed takeover of Newcastle (remember their Flag?) who profess an allegiance to Trades Unions and at the same time their owners take Saudi money. Well, what more can you say.

So, to the recent racism on the terraces highlighted by the Athletic. Chants about black players (Leeds’ ex-manager being forced to come out and explain on TV the other day) and even flags in the case of the Liverpool supporters about black players. Racism that the players actually ask their own fans to stop (Lukaku at Man U being a high profile one). The racism being the perpetuation of stereotypes and all the racist connotations therein.

Football and football terrace humour creates a blurred line on this one in my opinion. What may be humorous at first, can on deeper reflection be insulting or racist. It is a very fine line.

To give balance to this, I know that some young black men play up to the stereotype with their attitudes and behaviour, which then blurs the line further. However, as my daughter pointed out, the away crowd did not reflect our changing society for whatever reason that may be.

My children are as much Geordie as they are South London Nigerian. They may not have Geordie accents but I am trying to instil in them an awareness of their place in our society with a punk rock attitude to life by listening to the words of my all time political and musical hero

“I think people ought to know that we’re anti-fascist, we’re anti-violence, we’re anti-racist and we’re pro-creative. We’re against ignorance.” – Joe Strummer

I would love us to create the most inclusive club in the world and the best club in the world on every level, so everybody can be their best and be Newcastle UNITED.

