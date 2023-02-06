Opinion

Jesse Marsch has been sacked – Official Leeds United announcement

Leeds United have now sacked Jesse Marsch.

Defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday pushing him over the edge.

Jesse Marsch ending his time at Leeds on a run of seven Premier League games without a win, four defeats and three draws, which included that goalless draw at St James Park on New Year’s Eve.

That result left Leeds United outside the relegation zone only on goal difference after the weekend’s results.

This is already the eighth Premier League manager of the season to leave their job.

Scott Parker was sacked by Bournemouth on 30 August 2022.

Then on 7 September 2022 the same for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

Then Brighton losing Graham Potter on 8 September 2022 when their manager departed to the Stamford Bridge club.

Bruno Lage became the fourth on 2 October 2022 when Wolves gave him the push.

On 20 October 2022, it was the turn of Aston Villa and Steven Gerrard.

On 7 November 2022 it was Southampton and Ralph Hasenhuttl parting company.

Frank Lampard left Everton on 23 January 2023.

Now Jesse Marsch exits Leeds United on 6 February 2023

Leeds United official announcement on Jesse Marsch – 6 February 2023:

‘Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.’

