Opinion

It appears that a Catarrh-based investment fund has emerged as a bidder for Manchester United

They are offering about four billion to buy Manchester United.

My point is this:

Will the Premier League spend months stalling their decision in the hope that they will walk away from the deal in frustration?

Will the media turn on Manchester United under the aegis of the new ownership and deliberately cause a damaging toxic atmosphere, thus damaging their reputation?

Will the sale give rise to insulting and offensive chants from rival supporters?

For this is exactly what happened when the Newcastle United takeover was put in motion.

Newcastle United became the pariahs of football and are still, in my opinion, regarded as such.

Will the appalling treatment of workers building the World Cup stadia be taken into consideration?

Will notice be taken of the blatant corruption that landed the tournament in the middle of the football season, causing an enforced break from which some clubs have not recovered?

If the Manure deal passes the stringent Premier League approval process and goes ahead, surely the Newcastle United owners will have a clear legal case, deliberately delaying the approval process for our deal and downright improper conduct against them.

By the way – I misspell the name of the country on purpose, as even thinking about it makes me want to spit!

