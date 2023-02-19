Opinion

Incredible Newcastle United statistic – Featuring Manchester City and Liverpool

Just like any other fanbase, the Newcastle United one sometimes needs reminding of the bigger picture.

This is of course especially when a setback comes along.

Such as when almost 50,000 Newcastle United fans turn up at St James’ Park hoping, with also a fair helping of expectation, to see a win over Liverpool and stretch their lead over the scousers to 12 points.

Or at the very least keep it at nine points.

It wasn’t to be however.

So, how about this incredible Newcastle United statistic.

Something that will help you all to really put things in proper perspective, in my opinion.

If Newcastle United avoid defeat in these three matches…

Wolves (home) Sunday 12 March 2023 4.30pm

Forest (away) Friday 17 March 2023 8pm

Man Utd (home) Saturday 1 April 3pm (still waiting of TV changes so almost certain to move)

…then Newcastle United will have gone a full year in the Premier League where only Manchester City and Liverpool have defeated them.

How mad would that be?

These past five seasons, Liverpool and Manchester City have dominated English football.

Between them in five years they have won five Premier League titles, reached four Champions League finals – winning one of them, won two FA Cups, five League Cups.

So avoiding defeat against Wolves, Forest and Man Utd, would see those 12 months completed, with only Liverpool and Man City able to beat Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in the Premier League in a whole year.

Since Newcastle United lost at Tottenham on 3 April 2022, when you take out the games against Manchester City and Liverpool, you currently have a (ten and a half months) record of:

Played 26 Won 16 Drawn 10 Lost 0 Goals Scored 42 Goals Conceded 10

These are the games against Man City and Liverpool that have happened in that time:

30 April 2022 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

8 May 2022 – Man City 5 Newcastle 0

21 August 2022 – Newcastle 3 Man City 3

31 August 2022 – Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

Then we have this fixture as well before that one year period will be up:

4 March 2023 – Man City v Newcastle

Looking at these other 26 PL games played against all the other Premier League clubs since 3 April 2022, you have 16 wins, 10 draws and zero losses.

That is 58 points from 26 games, averaging 2.23 points per match, which over a 38 game season that average would equal 85 points.

With 42 goals scored and only 10 conceded in these 26 PL matches, it gives a +32 goal difference in this run of games.

As I see it, clearly Man City are still out there at the top in terms of having the best team and squad, although even they are having increasingly more off days, even if far less than most. Whilst simply Liverpool have ridden their luck against Newcastle United and are currently a team where we just have to get that win to end that particular hex they have on NUFC.

