Opinion

If you can’t win…don’t lose

Two points lost or a point gained?

A point gained in my opinion, against a good West Ham team whose league position is misleading.

This West Ham team are firing in Europe and perhaps have squad fatigue which is affecting Premier League form, similar to the situation Leicester City found themselves in after winning the PL and errrr, a certain Newcastle United during the Pardew era whilst in Europe.

More often than not these teams come right because they have good players and West Ham have been showing signs in their last few games that they are getting back to the West Ham of last season.

Combine this with a Newcastle team on a bit of a come down after an amazing night in the league cup, not to mention missing Bruno, who makes this team tick.

Some good performances from the players nonetheless, up against a West Ham team who pressed like mad men in the first half but couldn’t in the second.

Newcastle can now expect this when they come up against most of the teams outside with the ‘big 6’ but very few can press good passing teams for a full 90+ minutes.

Newcastle will learn to be more clinical and had Isak been available, we may well have taken all three points, being able to bring Isak on against a tiring West Ham may have made all the difference.

We never looked like losing and if you can’t win, it is important not to lose.

Every team has a blip during a season and I believe we may well be experiencing ours during the past few weeks, a sign of a good team, we have still managed wins but more importantly, make sure you don’t lose in the other matches.

Such are the high standards Eddie Howe and his team have set, we have reached a cup final during this time!

As a lifelong Newcastle fan I could certainly get used to that and it is essential the club’s fanbase remember where we have come from in such a short period of time, limbs would have been given for a point against West Ham in the past few years.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 West Ham 1 – Saturday 4 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 3

West Ham:

Paqueta 32

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 37% (39%) Newcastle 63% (61%)

Total shots were West Ham 10 (8) Newcastle 8 (2)

Shots on target were West Ham 1 (1) Newcastle 2 (1)

Corners were West Ham 2 (1) Newcastle 4 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Attendance: 52,256 (West Ham 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Anderson 81), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Gordon 69), Wilson,

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser

