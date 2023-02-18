Opinion

I would love it if we beat them (both) – Just love it!

Two massive games for Newcastle United against two teams we love to beat and love to hate, in Liverpool and Manchester United.

Over recent days and weeks, we’ve had all sorts of things discussed on The Mag regarding the importance of the two games.

Which one matters the most? What we should do against Liverpool in regard to our players, whether we should rest certain individuals such as the now much loved Joelinton, give players like Schar, Miguel Almiron a break and hold them back for the final?

We have all got our opinions and ideas and I’d much rather be having a debate on certain players playing or not, than have a team that for the vast majority of us effectively picks itself.

That is no longer the case.

There are a few players in Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Nick Pope, who I would say are nailed on to start, so long as they are fully fit.

However, the rest of the team have plenty of competition to earn their places in the starting line up. It’s all good and it will get even better over the coming years.

First of all, Liverpool.

We’ve had comments such as would willingly take a loss or a draw, so long we win the final against Manchester United.

I’m sorry, I can’t do that.

I want us to wipe the floor with Liverpool, give them as good a pasting or better as Wolves, Brentford and Brighton have recently done.

The days of Newcastle United being happy enough to get a point at home are gone for me, I don’t care who it is.

This Liverpool side in my opinion is a spent force and are not a team anymore worthy of the attention they receive in the media. While I respect what Jurgen Klopp and a lot of the players have achieved over the last five or six years or so, they are simply nowhere near that level now.

I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t beat this Liverpool team, as defensively they have looked awful recently and their midfield is shot to pieces. I acknowledge though they have some world class attackers at their disposal.

Despite our recent form of drawing a lot and not scoring as many goals, Newcastle United are still a way better team than Liverpool at the moment and I’m confident we will do them tonight, then take it into next weekend and Wembley with some confidence and momentum behind us.

The next two games is our defining point of the season for me, lets just beat the pair of them.

I don’t just want to just win the cup, I want to win this game tonight. We can do it, there’s no gulf in class, there’s nothing special about either Liverpool or Manchester United.

We can do it . In the words of the great Kevin Keegan, I’d love it, just love it !

HTL

