Opinion

I wonder what the Saudi Arabia PIF think about Manchester United sale price after paying £305m for Newcastle United

Newcastle United march towards what could be our most successfully productive year since 1969.

Whilst we do so, we see so-called top six teams, who consider themselves above all others, now in the throes of securing new owners.

As they look to pay their debts, fund stadium rebuilds, purchase any amount of players for hundreds of millions of pounds.

Let me cast your minds back, these are the same clubs who allegedly persuaded the Premier League to stop / delay the Newcastle United takeover by the Saudi Arabia PIF consortium.

Then the six of them collude with their mates on mainland Europe, to try and form a European Super League where those original clubs would not need to qualify each season.

Once again protecting their own interests, only to find those plans have fallen by the wayside, primarily due to supporters protests and threatened expulsion.

Manchester United amongst those up to their conkers in debt, the Glazers now looking to sell the club and make themselves even more cash.

A selling price of between £4bn and £6bn+ getting thrown about, whilst others of that group of six also supposedly valued in the £billions.

As I sit here smirking in a self-satisfied way, I just wonder what the Saudi Arabia PIF consortium are thinking, When for £305m (what a steal that was) they have a one city / one club, one region, one army of supporters, and one super stadium (well it will be in the near future).

Well guys, let’s just sit back and enjoy the journey that Eddie Howe and the Saudi Arabia PIF are embarking on.

Oh and before I forget, let’s pump up the volume at Wembley, show them just what true loyal supporters we are, take care all.

