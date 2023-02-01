Opinion

I didn’t quite expect Newcastle United fans facing this so soon…

Oh my goodness me, Newcastle United fans facing their first cup final since 1999.

The context for me is that this (1999) was my GCSE year.

It was the year Manchester United went on to win their treble, so I know a thing or two about hope and disappointment.

Newcastle have come close since then, but in the last decade and a half or so, Newcastle United fans had been starved of hope that we would ever get the chance again.

When the Newcastle United takeover happened, I began to believe again that we could potentially challenge for trophies.

However, what I didn’t bargain on, is that we would be doing it quite so soon.

For this, Eddie Howe, the players, the ownership group, all deserve massive credit. When the takeover happened, there were no guarantees this would happen. Not like this.

The first half an hour last night could not have gone much better.

St James’s Park knows how to create noise when it wants to. I wasn’t there last night, but let me tell you, the noise that came through on the TV screen was like nothing I’ve heard for a long time.

I felt it back when Callum Wilson scored the first goal of the new era.

I felt it when we beat Arsenal back in May last year, to destroy their own champions league ambitions.

And last night I really felt the noise which betrayed the excitement and belief that was coursing through the stadium.

It was one of the great nights at St James’s Park and big congrats to those who were lucky enough to be there to witness it.

However, it didn’t all go our way and I have to say, fair play to Southampton, who didn’t give up right to the last minute and scored a worldie of a goal. It wasn’t easy, Southampton were every bit as much a part of what made the night a great occasion.

Now, I said before I never thought Newcastle would get to a final quite this quickly after the takeover.

It got to a point where I wasn’t sure when or if I’d ever get there again as a fan. Or how I’d feel if we ever did get there.

If I’d made an ideal Bingo card for the occasion, I don’t think I would have included feeling drained and flat on it. I don’t think I’d have put worrying more about Bruno getting sent off on it, or worrying about Isak’s physical state by the end of the match. However, when St James’s Park went into raptures at full time, that’s what I was doing. My excuse? I just don’t think any of it, the enormity of what we had done, had properly set in.

After sleeping on it (just about) I think only now it is starting to sink in.

That my club has a chance to win a major trophy so soon into the new era. So soon. Plus the chance of a top four finish in the league.

For the next three and a half weeks I will be doing my best and probably failing miserably, not to succumb to dreams, because I am old enough to know what cup final heartbreak feels like.

There are those who have never experienced it and my hope for those fans is that this will be an afternoon for them that they will never forget (for all the right reasons!) and it for them the start of an era of success for them, the likes that their elders have dreamt of their whole lives.

This is football, ladies and gentlemen. If you can stomach it, believe and dream. It’s what we all follow this game for.

What a night! HWTL!!!

