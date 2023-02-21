Opinion

I am in the last year of my life and this is the final chance for me to see us win something domestic

In 1955, Newcastle United won our last major domestic trophy, the FA Cup.

I was three years old and knew nothing about it until a few years later.

I was 10 years old when I went to my first match with my uncle and experienced the crazy noise and passion in the Leazes end and from that day onwards, Newcastle United has been part of my very being.

From that moment throughout all the ups and downs – relegation, Fairs Cup glory.

Great managers such as Joe Harvey, Wor Bobby and latterly Rafa Benitez, to the one who could possibly become the best of all of them, Eddie Howe.

Not forgetting the dross epitomised by Souness, Gullit and JFK (J F…… Kinnear for f sake!), I have been staunch in my support for the team and ever hopeful that one day we might again have a side to be proud of.

I think we are almost there with massive thanks to a certain woman called Amanda who has shown such resolve and commitment to our city and club.

A bit of a downer here though.

I am in the last year of my life and this is the final chance for me to see us win something domestic.

The Fairs Cup was wonderful and I was there. To win this final though would be so huge for us all and for the future of our wonderful city and dearly loved club. I am so lucky to still be here to see this.

I won’t be here next year or any time after though, so I hope and pray to be able to see us stick one up those self-entitled Red clad Mancunian numpties.

If we don’t succeed this time though, I will be mightily disappointed BUT still be so proud of what Eddie Howe and all those committed players have already done for us. I know it is the first step towards a glorious future ahead.

I won’t see it but the pleasure of being on the brink of such times ahead already makes my own passing so much easier to bear.

So to the Club, the Football Team and the Managerial Team – Thank You with all my heart.

Whatever happens on Sunday I am proud to support you.

Ron – A proud Geordie in Hull

