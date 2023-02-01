Opinion

I almost felt sorry for Michael Owen when he said this about Newcastle United fans before semi v Southampton

We all know the Michael Owen story where Newcastle United were / are concerned.

The basics are that he signed in 2005 for a club record £16m+.

He left St James’ Park in 2009 for nothing, joining Manchester United.

In his four years with Newcastle United he started 58 of a possible 152 Premier League matches, missing a fair few through injury and a fair few due to…

Anyway, this one caught me eye.

Michael Owen commenting via Twitter on Tuesday (31 January 2023) ahead of Newcastle United beating Southampton 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) to get to Wembley:

“I may not be a fans favourite up there but I’d be absolutely delighted to see my old club get through to The Carabao Cup Final tonight.

“Newcastle United v Manchester United would be an awesome final.”

I actually almost felt sorry for Michael Owen.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think he was anything other than a total disgrace with how he behaved with Newcastle United and the club’s supporters.

It is more a case, that I honestly don’t think he is able to comprehend just why he is so despised by NUFC fans.

Personally, I think he is someone who is so self-centred and wrapped up in himself, he is incapable of seeing anything but from his own ‘all about him’ perspective.

We have all met them via work, friends, family – people who see their lives as so many levels more important than our own, with everybody else’s jobs just to run around after them and say how brilliant they are.

I reckon Michael Owen is totally convinced that he did nothing wrong at Newcastle United and is really bemused that we all think he was an absolute disgrace.

It is like when in recent years he has came out and said how actually, he never really wanted to go to Newcastle United (like we never would have guessed!!!), he says it as though he actually did us a favour coming to St James’ Park and picked up eyewatering amounts of cash in return for giving so little.

Anyway…

The responses from Newcastle United fans (and others) to that Michael Owen tweet…

‘Are you a fan’s favourite at any of your old clubs?’

‘It’s a shame you can’t go because of your injury.’

‘Who would you want to win in that case?’

‘Wish you were still here so you could feign injury for the final, keeping yourself fit for England v Latvia the following week…’

‘I have only one black and white shirt in a large collection that I will never, ever wear again. It’s the one I went out and got your name printed on the day you signed.’

‘MO was a great player, I enjoyed having him in my team on FIFA ’99. So quick and a great finisher.’

‘Nope, an awesome final would be Newcastle v Forest, two clubs with genuine fans and no feelings of entitlement.’

‘Ever asked yourself why your not a fan’s favourite?’

‘Oh bless you, Mikey.’

‘(A Man U fan) You were an amazing footballer, and even better PUNDIT. Love listening to you always.’

‘No one cares what you think.’

‘Well done for realising.’

‘I will give you credit where it’s due, Michael.

You can read the room.’

‘(Another Man U fan) You may not be a fans favourite but I dont think Man Utd fans have any reasons to hate you from your spell there. So cheers for United mate!’

‘Kindly don’t comment on NUFC.’

‘(Another one) of course you’re a fan favourite at Man Utd! you won the league with us! you wrote your name in folklore scoring that last minute goal against the noisy neighbours.’

‘Not one Geordie would back you to support us in a final against Man Utd. I’m more than willing to stand corrected but something tells me otherwise.’

‘The first half of your tweet was better than the second, much like your career.’

‘Just had to stop after favourite Michael.’

‘(Derby fan) PLeased for em, great fans.’

“May not be a fans favourite” understatement of the day!’

‘(A Man U fan again) You’re not a fan favourite anywhere!!! But I liked you.’

‘A tweet from Michael Owen about Newcastle’s Carabao Cup Final and it seems to be all about him. Not that there is much of him.’

‘Why, so you could sit that one out too when it matters.’

‘Pipe down wage thief.’

‘Looks like it will be a Newcastle United vs Man United final. So who is your loyalty with.. The team that went all out for you or the team you scampered away to?’

‘(A Man U fan) Don’t Worry Mickey , we love you , and we must win the final.’

‘Please don’t comment on a club you never cared about.’

