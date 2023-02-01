Opinion

Here comes the sun

In the end it was the result that was all that mattered – Newcastle 2 Southampton 1.

Newcastle United had defeated a brave and plucky Southampton team 3-1 over two legs in the Carabao / League Cup semi-final, and Geordie fans were still singing long after the final whistle, as the countdown to Wembley quickly began in earnest.

I must confess that I had still been nervous all week after our first leg victory at St Mary’s.

I had a few drams with my auld mate Micky ‘Fists of Fury’ Foy yesterday to try and somehow calm myself ready for the match.

Micky (although his nickname doesn’t suggest it) was actually the ideal man because he is not really into football.

I got hyem in mid-afternoon and after having my dinner, had an hour’s kip in my chair.

A calmer demeanor had been restored (or so I thought) and I tuned into the latest transfer tales before putting on the build up to our game on 5 Live.

The plan was to nip around to my neighbours to watch the match, but as kick-off approached, I was behind schedule and all of my pre-match nerves came flooding back.

Just over four minutes in and bang….Sean Longstaff has put us ahead. I was literally shaking as I slumped back into my armchair pumping my fists.

I don’t know why but I decided that this was the right time to pour myself a stiff malt.

It wasn’t long before North Shields’ finest had doubled his and our goal tally on the night and I decided now was the time to head next door, bottle of whiskey in hand.

Chad had his mate Nicky there and as I entered the fray, I think the unified terminology used was “Get in ya F…er”.

Southampton weren’t done yet though and pulled a goal back with a fine strike by Che Adams after slack play by Joe Willock on our left hand side.

Although we held a two goal aggregate advantage in the second half we never seemed comfortable, this was further compounded, when an obviously frustrated Bruno Guimaraes was eventually shown a red card.

We seen the game out though and on the final whistle it was a pleasure to see the pride and joy on the players and fans’ faces.

I’m back off down to the Club today and I’m going to hoy a few pints behind the bar for last night’s hero young Sean… just in case he fancies popping in like. He lives just around the corner you see but there is no chance of this lad not keeping his feet attached firmly to the ground.

We will go into this final a lot more confident and with greater expectations than our two most recent FA Cup Finals in 1998 and 1999. Back then we were massive underdogs against double chasing Arsenal and treble chasing Manchester United.

We also had the handicap of having Kenny Dalglish and Ruud Gullit managing us in the successive finals.

Things should be a lot different this time. We are a properly organised team with a manager who doesn’t let his own ego and personality detract from the players or club in any shape or form.

The last record I played before going to bed this morning at 3 o’ clock was the Beatles ‘Here comes the sun’.

There are three lines that stand out in the song that seem very relevant this morning.

‘Little darlin…it’s been a long cold lonely winter’

‘Little darlin… the smile’s returning to there faces’

and also

‘Little darlin….I feel that ice is slowly melting’

These lines are followed up in separate choruses respectively by ‘Little darlin….it seems like years since it’s been here’ and also ‘It seems like years since it’s been clear’.

Newcastle United are going back to Wembley at long last lads and lasses and maybe this time it will be us who p…es on somebody else’s parade for a change. Sun, sun, sun….here it comes

HTL

