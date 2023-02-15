News

Hearts explain what is happening with Garang Kuol

Great to see Hearts coming out and talking about what is happening with Garang Kuol.

The 18 year old having moved up to Edinburgh in January to spend the rest of the season on loan.

Garang Kuol has made four appearances so far, though only one of them in the starting eleven, playing only 124 minutes of football so far.

Leading many Hearts fans and Newcastle United supporters to question why the loan player hasn’t featured more.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson having the following to say about Garang Kuol and Yutaro Oda (a 21 year old Japanese winger who also signed for the Scottish club in January and who hasn’t had much playing time either):

“He (Yutaro Oda) is in a different continent, in a different culture, playing a different style of football.

“We have an interpreter getting the language across to him, so that he understands what we are trying to do.

“It’s going to take time.

“He just needs to take his 20 minutes here and 30 minutes there.

“It’s the same with Garang Kuol.

“He is a young kid, so there are certain games he will start and others when he will come on.

“It’s about development for both of them.

“We just played a Scottish Cup tie on a Friday night on astroturf, it was bucketing down with rain, a 200 miles an hour game and you can actually end up hindering young players like that, by putting them into those situations.”

This is good stuff from Neilson.

I remember when Garang Kuol arrived at St James’ Park in January and reading some crazy comments from Newcastle fans, saying how they wanted / expected him to go straight into the Newcastle United first team squad and be used as an impact sub in the second half of this Premier League season.

Absolutely laughable, this is an 18 year old who had only ever started three first team league matches in the very weak Aussie A-League, as well as 15 generally brief sub appearances.

Playing in the Scottish top tier is a serious rise in levels, never mind in England!

I would bet Eddie Howe is totally relaxed with how the 18 year old is being looked after, as described above.

Training every day with the group, part of the first team matchday squad on a regular basis, getting little bits of football here and there, then in the longer term I am sure he will deliver for Hearts AND then even longer longer term, every chance he can do the same for Newcastle United.

Hearts are in third and having a great season, no surprise for me if Garang Kuol ended up back there next season as well if all parties thought it a positive idea.

