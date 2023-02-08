News

Hanwell Town looking to welcome Newcastle United fans heading to London for the cup final

Hanwell Town are looking forward to the big day.

A London club founded by Newcastle United fans over a century ago.

Hanwell Town now set to welcome the Newcastle United supporters of the present day, when the Carabao Cup final comes around.

Gabriel is part of the social media / marketing department at Hanwell Town FC (@hanwelltownfc on Twitter), who are based in West London, playing at the seventh tier of football in England.

Gabriel has given us a reminder of what Hanwell Town are all about…

We are really proud of our links with Newcastle United.

We would love you to run a story on us as we’re trying to improve our outreach and spread the word to as many Geordies as we can!

A brief history:

Founded in 1920 by a group of Newcastle United supporting railway workers who had moved down to London to work on the Hanwell Viaduct – our home shirt celebrates this, featuring both the Viaduct and the Tyne Bridge!

Still playing in the black and white stripes of Newcastle United, and our nicknames are “The Geordies” or “The Toon”.

Promoted to Step 3 of Non-League (Southern Premier South) this season, for the first time ever, following an extra time win in the playoff final last year.

First gained real awareness in the North East after being featured on BBC Look North in 2021, which has resulted in a lot of new followers on Twitter, and one loyal fan who regularly travels down from Whitley Bay to watch us!

Our devoted chairman, Bob Fisher, has had a 65+ year association with the club. He’s played for us, captained us, managed us, and still gets to almost every game at the age of 84.

After Newcastle United reached the Carabao Cup Final, we’re opening up our clubhouse to Newcastle fans travelling down to London to socialise before and after the game, and linked them to local businesses where they can watch it, or recommended transport for the lucky few who get a ticket. We’re close to Wembley (you can see the arch from near our ground!), and have had a great response so far.

We’ve developed a great relationship with the Newcastle United Supporters Club London (@TheLondonMags on Twitter), our Hanwell Fans XI play an annual friendly against them for the “Geordie Cup”, and we put on joint socials with them if Newcastle are playing before or after us on a Saturday, we’ll show the Newcastle game and they get a discounted ticket for our match!

As a community football club we have no owner, so we are run largely by volunteers and have to be entirely self-sufficient.

Our incredible head of social media/marketing, Elsa, has worked really hard to boost the profile of the club in recent years, she does so much for the club from running the Twitter account to writing the programme to washing the kit.

We would love to get the message out to Geordies everywhere that we exist, we’d love them to get involved, come and see us, wear our shirts.

Running a story on us would make a huge difference for us, a club who relies on the support of our community.

