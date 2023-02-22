News

Graeme Jones and Gareth Southgate team up to produce outstanding result

Graeme Jones was appointed by Gareth Southgate to be part of his England backroom staff for Euro 2020 (which was delayed and took place in summer 2021).

Last week they linked up again.

The pair helping to produce an outstanding result, as England boss Gareth Southgate travelled north to lend his help at a charity event close to the heart of Newcastle United’s Graeme Jones.

Newcastle United official announcement – 22 February 2023:

‘Newcastle United assistant head coach Graeme Jones has continued his support for a local charity, helping to raise over £68,000 for St Oswald’s Hospice through a fundraising dinner.

Jones, who is an ambassador for the hospice, has supported the charity for over 30 years with his latest fundraising event seeing England head coach Gareth Southgate take to the stage for a sporting dinner.

Jones was joined by a number of the Magpies’ squad for the fundraising evening including head coach Eddie Howe, Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Bruno Guimaraes, Jamaal Lascelles, Sean Longstaff, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

The glamorous evening of sport, entertainment and fundraising was attended by over 400 guests last week, with the night also focusing on the importance of the hospice and the care they provide.

Graeme Jones took to the stage to share his personal connection to the charity as he recalled his own experience with hospice care, when at just 20 years old he learned that his mother, Rita, had incurable cancer. Jones spoke emotionally about the care that his mother received from the hospice and his role as an ambassador with his ongoing support.

Speaking of the fundraiser, Jones said: “The sports dinner was an incredible evening. There was so much support in the room, and for Gareth, Eddie and the lads to give their time really meant a lot to me and my family. I am delighted that I could help in this way.

“My wife Debbie and I never forgot the care that my mam received at St Oswald’s Hospice. The staff looked after us all at what was an incredibly difficult time and I had always planned to work with the hospice in some way, to show my support and help them to raise funds.

“Now that I am back in the region, it seems like the perfect time. I am proud to be working with the St Oswald’s Hospice team to support their fundraising events and raise awareness of their vital work in our North East community.

“I hope that the sports dinner will be the first of many events we work on together.”

If you would like to make a donation to Graeme Jones’ Sports Dinner, contributions can still be made here.’

