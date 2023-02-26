Opinion

Geordies everywhere – Where are Manchester United?

Never mind ‘Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan?’

It is more ‘Can you see a Manchester United fan in London?’

We got down on Friday afternoon and honestly, you would never imagine they were in a cup final at Wembley.

Indeed, I reckon on any random day through the year walking down Oxford Street, through Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square…you would see more Manchester United supporters than we are seeing this weekend.

There are two in our hotel (from Torquay…), a canny couple actually, but they must be feeling like they have taken a wrong turning, so few there are of their fellow Man U fans.

Fair enough, I always expected Trafalgar Square to be mobbed with black and white on Saturday night (and I wasn’t to be disappointed!) but Manchester United fans are just nowhere to be seen.

We have been having a great time these past couple of days, only making a fairly brief visit to Trafalgar Square, instead on the wander around London, taking in as many different bars as possible.

Everywhere you go there are just loads of Newcastle United but very very few Manchester United.

You end up almost feeling sorry for them, they have so few of their kind to share the weekend with. Almost.

No doubt our enemies will say stuff along the lines of well you haven’t won anything for decades…and they will be right.

However, I simply think that Newcastle United fans, loads and loads of them, are just up for a good time.

Yes, of course winning at Wembley is what it is all about, BUT having a splendid time around that is pretty special as well. It isn’t like it has to be a choice. Have a cracking weekend regardless and if the team win…well, tell me ma I won’t be home for tea any time in the coming week.

Yes, Manchester United have won a ‘few’ more trophies since we last picked up silverware, BUT not recently. Since 2017, Manchester United have currently won exactly the same number of major trophies as Newcastle United. By 6.30pm (7pm if extra time / penalties) one of us will be at the very top of the tree when it comes to winning the most recent trophies.

It isn’t as though they have been to many finals in the meantime, it is five years since Manchester United got to a Wembley final, losing to Chelsea in the 2018 FA Cup final.

I am amazed at the number of Newcastle United fans who have come down without tickets and with no expectation of getting one, just wanting to be part of this and have a right laugh in the meantime. Why wouldn’t you want to be part of this.

Talking to these odd Manchester United fans we have seen, most of the fans they know are just coming down for the match and straight back home.

It just seems a different mentality for the vast majority of them.

