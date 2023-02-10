News

Gary O’Neil looking forward to facing Newcastle United

Gary O’Neil has been talking ahead of Saturday.

The Bournemouth boss speaking to journalists on Friday afternoon.

With Newcastle United the visitors for a 5.30pm kick-off.

Gary O’Neil under serious pressure, in the last eight games losing seven, drawing one and not winning any.

Just to ramp up that pressure even further, Bournemouth legend Eddie Howe will be in the away team dugout.

The first time the now Newcastle United Head Coach has been back, involved in a competitive match, since leaving 30 months ago.

Gary O’Neil:

“The performance against Nottingham Forest probably should have got us three points and the performance from Brighton should have got us a minimum of one.

“We need to make sure that the points start to match the performances that we put in.

“There are things that we can do to make sure the chances of that increase and we’ve been making sure that we work with the boys on that this week.

“Injuries to key players have been a really tough one for us this season, that’s something that you can’t really legislate for.

“We’ve suffered a little bit but there’s big room for improvement now with players coming back from injury and new signings showing that they can affect the game.

“Eleven defeats in 14 is, obviously, not where we want it to be but we’re not quite at full tilt yet, we’re not quite going at full strength.

“There’s room for improvement and I expect to see some.

“I’m excited about the upcoming football matches with the players that we have returning, the new boys settling and the place that the lads are in.

“The ones that have been here longer are all in a good place at the moment.

“I’m excited for the run of games between now and the end of the season.”

