News

Gary O’Neil declares Bournemouth deserved to end 6 month Newcastle United unbeaten run

Gary O’Neil had mixed feelings when reflecting on Saturday’s match.

The Bournemouth boss declaring he was happy with the performance of his players BUT at the same time, felt his side had deserved to win.

If the Cherries had taken all three points, it would have ended a Premier League 16 match run unbeaten for Eddie Howe and his side.

Bournemouth could have won of course, if say Kieran Trippier hadn’t been right place / right time to coolly clear that late shot off the line.

However, I think that despite not playing particularly well, Newcastle United were easily worth a point. Especially when they produced such a quality team move for their equaliser.

Even though the away team, Newcastle had twice the possession (67% v 33%), more shots (15 v 11), more efforts on target (7 v 5) and more corners (6 v 4).

Bournemouth played pretty well but Newcastle battled and once again the defence were not willing to give up any goal easily.

Gary O’Neil reflecting on Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1:

“I was desperate to get to half-time so that we could fix a couple of things…

“We didn’t quite get there.

“I was disapointed with the goal, obviously some errors, as there always are (when you concede).

“I think if you look at the performance, the atmosphere, the connection between the lads and the fans today, it was a good afternoon…

“But disappointed for the lads that they didn’t get all three points.

“There were some improvements and I thought that we built on a decent performance against Brighton last week, with another one.

“I thought that the longer the game went on, we looked more likely to win it, slightly disappointed we didn’t take all three (points).

“The performance and the chances that we created deserved three points, but against a very good side that haven’t lost a game in a long time, it was probably as close as they have come to losing one.

“Obviously the Solanke chance, the Tavernier chance, two big chances…I thought we were very threatening.

“It will be interesting to see the sort of numbers and stuff on it but I would suggest, we were unlucky not to go on and win it.

“I was worried about the last ten minutes because Newcastle were forced into a change of shape when Gordon came on, it took our lads a bit of a while to adapt to that tactical change.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 11 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 45+2

Bournemouth:

Senesi 30

Possession was Bournemouth 33% Newcastle 67%

Total shots were Bournemouth 11 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Bournemouth 5 Newcastle 7

Corners were Bournemouth 4 Newcastle 6

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock (Gordon 36), Almiron (Murphy 81), Joelinton, Saint-Maximin (Anderson 84), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Lewis, Fraser, (L) Miley

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(A great point for Newcastle United at Bournemouth – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 1 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(3 Newcastle United players forced off with injuries against Bournemouth – Bad news on 1 and better news on 2 – Read HERE)

