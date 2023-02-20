Opinion

Garth Crooks bizarre choice from Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 as he picks Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two players from the game at St James Park.

Garth Crooks explaining why he selected Darwin Nunez:

I have no issue with this one.

Nunez was one of Liverpool’s better players and he took his goal well.

The striker carried the luck as he initially failed to control the ball, getting lucky when it bounced off his chest and fell kindly. Gave Pope no chance with the finish though.

Garth Crooks:

“A few weeks ago I suggested Nunez might be suffering from stage fright especially when playing at Anfield. However, the Uruguayan is looking more like a real threat these days and much more comfortable in front of goal.

“His finish against Newcastle was emphatic and I now see a player growing in confidence.

“There was a moment against Newcastle when Nunez might have squared the ball to Mo Salah, and would have done six months ago, but chose to shoot and forced an excellent save from Martin Dubravka. These are all tell-tale signs of a striker starting to come of age.”

However…Garth Crooks explaining why he picked Virgil van Dijk in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

“He’s back and much to the relief of manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Van Dijk has been out with a hamstring injury for six weeks and Liverpool desperately felt his absence.

“Not only did they beat Newcastle at St James’ Park on Van Dijk’s return, they also kept a clean sheet.

“The question now is can Liverpool put a significant run together that could take them back into the top four? With Van Dijk back in the team they are certainly capable of it.”

This is just bizarre…laughable.

You would almost think that Garth Crooks had simply looked at the basic match details and saw Virgil van Dijk had come back from injury and that Liverpool had kept a rare away clean sheet (conceded three in each of their most trio of away PL matches), then connected the two things up without actually watching any of the match.

The truth is very different.

Liverpool scored two very good goals, helped by not great Newcastle defending for them. I am not going to claim the visitors didn’t deserve the win but the fact is that NUFC were the better side before those goals and after a mad 12 minutes that were completed by Pope’s red card, then spent the next 70+ minutes as the better team again, despite having only ten men.

Eddie Howe’s team had plenty of very good chances as the Liverpool midfield AND defence were poor. Only a combination of poor finishing, the woodwork (Burn and ASM both hit the bar) and the bloke between the sticks, somehow produced a clean sheet for Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher and Sky Sports made ASM man of the match but there was universal agreement as to who Liverpool’s star had been, as Klopp’s team struggled against the 10 men.

Every Liverpool media site says the same.

If you don’t believe me, then Liverpool.com sum it up perfectly with these ratings and comments:

Virgil van Dijk — 6/10

Van Dijk made his first start since the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on January 2, but didn’t necessarily shore up Liverpool’s defense.

Alisson Becker — 9/10

He shouldn’t have been Liverpool’s player of the match vs 10 men, but without him, his team might have slipped up in a somewhat embarrassing fashion. There’s no doubt that he’s been the most important figure in the side this season.

Virgil van Dijk has been a great player for Liverpool and he may well prove so again BUT he wasn’t great on Saturday.

It was the keeper Alisson that Liverpool and their fans had to thank for this victory against 10 men.

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Keylor Navas (Nottingham Forest)

Tim Ream (Fulham)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Jan Bednarek (Southampton)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Emerson Royal (Tottenham)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Jorginho (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

