Garang Kuol updates on how he is feeling on loan from Newcastle United at Hearts with games hard to come by

Garang Kuol has been talking about life on loan at Hearts.

With only one first team start and four sub appearances so far, many Newcastle United fans expected / hoped for more.

Garang Kuol makes clear that of course he would like more time on the pitch but at the same time accepts that he has to work hard in training to force Hearts boss Robbie Neilson to select him.

It is easy to forget that the striker is still only 18, has only been in the UK a couple of months and is making a big step up from the Aussie A-League to the upper end of the Scottish Premier League, never mind the eventual aim of becoming a Premier League regular in England.

Indeed, it is less than eight weeks since Garang Kuol officially became a Newcastle United player.

He certainly appears to have the right attitude and understands what he needs to do to progress his career, with this loan at Hearts just the first step after leaving home in Australia.

He has also joined a club that are in third place, five points clear of fourth despite losing two of their last three league matches, knowing they need to finish top three to qualify for Europe.

Plus a massive match coming round next month when facing Celtic in a cup quarter-final.

Even if not getting on the pitch, this is all massive valuable experience at his age, Garang Kuol in and around a team / squad competing at a decent level and training every day at a higher level than he is ever experienced before on a regular basis.

This is long-term for Garang Kuol and Newcastle United BUT hopefully for the player and Hearts, there are going to be some real shorter-term bonuses.

Garang Kuol speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News:

“Yeah, 100 per cent [I would like more time on the pitch].

“[However] It’s up to me and what I do in training.

“I’m going to keep working hard in training to put pressure on the gaffer.

“The aim is to get a start, try to start well and then keep starting.

“The manager has told me to work hard every day to put pressure on him and the other strikers in my position.”

“I feel, when I come on, regardless of where I play, I should be able to create something.

“That’s all that matters. I’ve had opportunities [to score] so it’s just about keeping knocking on the door.

“I want to win as well. That’s all there is to it.

“The boys are going to work hard in training…of course we are still in a good position but we want to be winning every week. That’s the goal.

“I think the gaffer is going to keep hammering us to keep that winning mentality.

“The gaffer has huge demands. That’s a good thing for us as a team. He wants to instill this winning mentality into us, and the boys have it as well. For him to keep putting those demands on us is what the team needs.”

All I ever wanted to do

“It’s good, I’m training every day and that’s what I dreamed of doing since I was a kid. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“As long as I’m doing that, I’m happy.

“The level of players here are better, my team-mates are better.

“It’s really good and I’m loving it. The boys are all a good bunch of guys. They are all supporting me and there is good camaraderie.”

Contact from Newcastle United?

“Yeah, of course.

“You get contact from the guys down there saying “good luck” and stuff like that.

“It’s good and encouraging that they are keeping an eye on what I’m doing.”

