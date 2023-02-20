Opinion

Former top referee rules on this controversial Newcastle v Liverpool incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Liverpool match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at an incident that happened midway through the first half.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Newcastle v Liverpool incident:

Interviewer:

“Nick Pope, shown a straight red card, for handling outside his area.

“It means he will miss Sunday’s League Cup final.

“Eddie Howe felt it was harsh.

“Red card or not red card?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“Red card, denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

“If he hadn’t handled the ball, Salah would have been in control of the ball.

“He would go directly towards goal.

“I know the defender is covering but if that was a defender who had done that and the goalkeeper was there. The goalkeeper has got hands, you would still send off.

“The fact it is a defender without hands, it is still a goalscoring opportunity.

“Salah only has to take two steps forward and shoot towards goal.”

I think it is difficult to argue with the Dermot Gallagher take on this. If it was the other way round, we as Newcastle fans would want the opposition keeper / player sent off.

For me it is more about does the punishment fit the crime, in terms of missing a cup final when it wasn’t violent conduct and wasn’t premeditated, just something that clearly was a reflex / instinct and Nick Pope immediately thinking, why on earth have I done that.

There is also then the fact that on Sunday you see Marcel Sabitzer commit a horrendous foul on Faes, that could have done the Leicester player serious injury. How on earth the referee and VAR official didn’t see that as a red card is just beyond belief. Sabitzer should have picked up a minimum of a three match ban and have missed the League Cup final, plus Man U only 1-0 up at the time and having to play the entire second-half a man down.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2 – Saturday 18 February 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Pope 22 Red Card

Liverpool:

Nunez 10, Gazpo 17

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 37% (61%) Newcastle 63% (39%)

Total shots were Liverpool 13 (6) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (3)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (5)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Murphy 64), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Anderson (Dubravka 24), Almiron (Gordon 64), Joelinton (Ritchie 71), Saint-Maximin, Isak (Wilson 64)

Unused Subs:

Dummett, Lascelles, Lewis, Manquillo

