Former top referee rules on this controversial Newcastle United v Manchester United incident at Wembley

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle United v Manchester United match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at an incident that happened just after the half hour mark.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Newcastle United v Manchester United incident:

Interviewer:

“Newcastle fans asking about the ‘foul’ on Marcus Rashford, that led to the free-kick (before the first goal). Any complaint about that?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“I think it is a foul.

“I think he (Bruno) has gone in.

“You look at the ball, he’s not near the ball.

“He hasn’t actually gone shoulder to shoulder (with Rashford).

“I think it is a foul, there is no doubt about it for me.

“I think it becomes a bigger talking point because a goal (scored by Casemiro) results from the free-kick.

“It is what I talk about many times, it is about consequence.

“If that ball (from the free-kick) had got floated in and got headed over the bar, we wouldn’t really be looking at that free-kick, but because it results in a goal, it becomes a talking point.

“But I do think it is a foul.”

Interviewer:

“If that was in the penalty area, would that have been a penalty?”

Dermot Gallagher:

“It wasn’t in the penalty area though…”

The answer that he dodges giving, is that Dermot Gallagher obviously wouldn’t expect this Bruno challenge to result in a penny if inside the box.

In the context of Sunday’s game overall, the referee David Coote allowed numerous challenges to go unpunished, the vast majority of them where it was Man U players potentially fouling. Especially in the second-half, where the on-pitch referee gave Newcastle very little.

The fair question for Newcastle fans to be asking, is that if this Bruno challenge on Rashford was a foul, why were so many let go when NUFC players appeared to be at least equally fouled?

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 2 – Sunday 26 February 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Man U:

Casemiro 33, Rashford 39

Possession was Man U 39% Newcastle 61%

Total shots were Man U 14 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Man U 10 Newcastle 2

Corners were Man U 6 Newcastle 6

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 87,306

Newcastle United:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff (Isak 45), Bruno (Willock 79), Joelinton, Almiron (Anderson 90+1), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 78), Wilson (Ritchie 90+1)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Targett, Lascelles, Manquillo

