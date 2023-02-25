Opinion

Former Newcastle United owners, managers and CEOS – Who they want to win at Wembley on Sunday

When it comes to the former Newcastle United owners, managers and CEOs, I have a question.

Who do they want to win at Wembley on Sunday?

Newcastle United v Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final.

Now as some of them were a little difficult to get in touch with…

This is simply my guesstimate of who the former Newcastle United owners, managers and CEOs will be willing on this Sunday, or who they will be wanting to get beat…

So simply my opinion based on everything I have seen and heard over the years. Particularly their behaviour and comments when at Newcastle United AND since then.

Former Newcastle United owners

Sir John Hall – Newcastle

Mike Ashley – Man U

(Indeed, if they were still around, pretty much any of the former Newcastle United owners, whereas I have zero doubt as to Ashley wishing NUFC the very worst, as we experienced over the course of almost a decade and a half of his ownership)

Former Newcastle United CEOs

Chris Mort – Newcastle

Derek Llambias – Man U

Lee Charnley – Man U (Actually not 100% on him but certainly he always did anything Mike Ashley told him to do, so he won’t be admitting to Ashley, even if he wants / wanted Newcastle to win)

Former Newcastle United managers

Kevin Keegan – Newcastle

Kenny Dalglish – Newcastle

Ruud Gullit – Newcastle

Graeme Souness – Man U

Sam Allardyce – Man U

Chris Hughton – Newcastle

JFK – Newcastle

Alan Shearer – Newcastle!

Alan Pardew – Newcastle

John Carver – Newcastle

Steve McClaren – Man U (I actually don’t think he is a bad bloke, just a hopeless manager. Plus he is assistant now at Man U!)

Rafa Benitez – Newcastle

Steve Bruce – Man U

