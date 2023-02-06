News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United now finishing top four this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing top four in the Premier League.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United by the end of the season (in the Premier League).

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday morning:

At the top they rate Arsenal a 58% chance of retaining the title, with Man City 38%, Man U 3%, Newcastle United 1%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 48% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 98%, Man Utd 67%, Tottenham 37%, Brighton 27%, Liverpool 15%, Chelsea 5%, Brentford 3%.

They have also analysed all Premier League matches in next weekend’s upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United at Bournemouth.

Their computer model gives Bournemouth a 16% chance of a win, it is 23% for a draw and 61% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 40 points in 21 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Bournemouth most likely (76%) to be relegated, with then Southampton (69%), Everton (52%), Wolves (24%), Forest (24%), Leeds (23%), West Ham (12%), Leicester (11%), Crystal Palace (8%).

