Opinion

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United now finishing Premier League top 4 this season

Interesting overview of Newcastle United and their chances now of finishing top four in the Premier League.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

We can see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United by the end of the season (in the Premier League).

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Tuesday:

At the top they rate Arsenal a 49% chance of retaining the title, with Man City 47%, Man U 4%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 30% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 99%, Man Utd 83%, Tottenham 33%, Liverpool 31% Brighton 18%, Brentford 3%, Fulham 2%, Chelsea 2%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 41 points in 23 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (66%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth (63%), Everton (44%), Leeds (36%), Forest (30%), Wolves (25%), West Ham (19%), Leicester (8%), Crystal Palace (8%), Villa (2%).

