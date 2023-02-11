News

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United finding success this season and beating Bournemouth

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Saturday’s match against Bournemouth.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United at Bournemouth.

This is how the Premier League table looked on Saturday morning:

Their computer model gives Bournemouth a 16% chance of a win, it is 23% for a draw and 61% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

At the top they rate Arsenal a 58% chance of retaining the title, with Man City 39%, Man U 2%, Newcastle United 1%.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 50% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Arsenal 99%, Man City 97%, Man Utd 61%, Tottenham 39%, Brighton 28%, Liverpool 16%, Chelsea 5%, Brentford 3%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 40 points in 21 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Newcastle’s opponents today Bournemouth most likely (76%) to be relegated, with then Southampton (69%), Everton (53%), Forest (25%), Wolves (24%), Leeds (20%), West Ham (12%), Leicester (11%), Crystal Palace (8%).

