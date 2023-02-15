Opinion

FiveThirtyEight model rates chances of Newcastle United beating Liverpool and also finishing top four

Interesting overview of Newcastle United for the season and Saturday’s match against Liverpool.

The super computer model predictions are based on the FiveThirtyEight revision to the Soccer Power Index, which is a rating mechanism for football teams which takes account of over half a million matches, and is based on Opta‘s play-by-play data.

They have analysed all Premier League matches in this upcoming round of games, including Newcastle United at home to Liverpool.

This is how the Premier League table looked on Wednesday morning:

Their computer model gives Liverpool a 35% chance of a win, it is 24% for a draw and 41% possibility of a Newcastle win (percentage probabilities rounded up/down to nearest whole number).

We can also see how the computer model rates the percentage probability chances of success for Newcastle United over the course of the season.

At the top they rate Arsenal neck and neck with a 48% chance of retaining the title, with Man City the same on 48%, Man U 3%, Newcastle United and the rest, now nowhere.

Their prediction system gives Newcastle United now a 43% chance of finishing top four and getting Champions League football. With rival clubs to do the same, rated as Man City 99%, Arsenal 98%, Man Utd 73%, Brighton 30%, Tottenham 25%, Liverpool 21%, Chelsea 5%, Brentford 5%, Fulham 1%.

As for relegation, the computer model now makes NUFC no longer a participant in the battle for the drop, having amassed 41 points in 22 matches.

Regarding the relegation picture overall, the computer model has Southampton most likely (77%) to be relegated, with then Bournemouth (71%), Everton (55%), Forest (31%), Leeds (24%), Wolves (15%), West Ham (12%), Crystal Palace (8%), Leicester (5%).

