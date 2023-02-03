Opinion

Five things (I didn’t learn!) about Newcastle United

As we are still, as Newcastle United fans, floating around on a cloud of euphoria having made a final for the first time in a generation, I thought I’d give you a “five things” piece with a difference.

This is five things that, are loosely connected to the Semi-Final, but I either saw or thought them.

I definitely did not “learn” them!

Though I’ve seen every Toon match live, I always make a point of watching the highlights of the matches released by the club , and I also like to watch the highlights released by the opposition. I do this because, how can I put this tactfully, in the past, NUFC TV highlights often more resembled a propaganda video than match highlights. We could have a game that we’d lost 2-0, didn’t have a shot on target and came away with 27% possession, but if you only watched our highlights you’d think that we were unlucky to lose, and the opposition had scored with their only two efforts on goal.

I watch videos from the opposition just to see how they viewed the game. A bit of balance.

I also browse opposition blogs and YouTube channels to see what fans of the “poorer” teams in the Prem think!

On a recent browse I watched a video of four Saints fans discussing what was then the upcoming second leg of the semi. They were actually quite sensible about the threat that most of our players posed and they all agreed that we only had one player who had no right to be playing in the “new”castle team. One player who, in their words “should have a big flashing neon sign above him saying WEAKEST LINK. The coaching staff should be telling our players, every time we get the ball we should be heading straight for him.”

Of course, they were talking about Sean Longstaff.

Oh how I laughed, and laughed, and laughed, during the match.

It was interesting to read that the lad’s improved accuracy in front of goal follows a chat with Shearer, who advised him to forget about trying to bury the ball in the top corner, and just concentrate on hitting the target.

With the West Ham game looming, another browse just this morning took me onto a Hammers fan’s YouTube channel with a couple of London boys discussing the game this weekend. They began quite enthusiastically, buoyed by their team’s recent two game winning run, but the bravado was short lived as they felt the need to apologise because one of those positive results was against Derby (and the other one Everton…) . This was followed by 10 minutes of vacillation where their predictions for the weekend covered every possibility short of spontaneous combustion, including “I don’t care what the result is, as long as we play better than last week!”

I hope that Moyes’ Boys turn up with the same mentality as their fans.

It was just over a year ago the Jonjo Shelvey told us “I’m not thick, I’m not getting any younger, I’m 30 and I look about 40!” This was his way of telling us that he didn’t think that he would be with us for much longer, as the new regime fired up their inevitable upgrade programme.

Yes, the uninformed tell us he was lazy and slow, a fact that the STATSport GPS tracking system might refute, with Shelvey regularly in the top half on “ground covered”. His main problem is that he suffers from the same condition that afflicted Chris Waddle, and more recently Joe Willock, in that his body language suggests that when he walks onto the pitch he’s already totally knackered, and as the minutes go by, it just doesn’t get any better. But in his time with the club Shelvey always give us a couple of things that, until recently, no one else did. He could put his laces through the ball and hit the target, and, he could pick out a pass.

Think of him as a tall, bald Kieren Trippier, or more accurately, think of Trippier as a short, hairy Shelvey.

It was decent of the club to let him go, and to let him take a well-deserved ovation from the faithful. Forest may be a bit of a step down but a pay-rise always makes the long journey south a bit more palatable.

These days VAR has become more of a get-out clause for gutless referees than a decision-making aid, with officials, if they are so inclined, taking the easy, less controversial route, knowing that the technology is there to “correct” them if the VAR official feels like it. And that’s what happened with Paul Tierney when he originally booked Bruno. He was seven yards away with a perfect view of the tackle, but gave the yellow rather than the red, leaving Darren England in the VAR suite to play the villain.

That said, I now have to contradict the sentiment of that statement by saying that in my view Bruno’s sending off falls firmly into that category of decision that we would call “a joke”. Yes – as it turned out it could have been an ankle breaker, but right up to that fraction of a second before Edozie stepped over the ball, putting his ankle directly in the line of fire, it had the makings of a good, solid tackle.

Yes I know it sounds like I’m making excuses for a horrific act but there was no intent.

I would hope that the team considered appealing the decision on the grounds that once Bruno had committed to what had the makings of a clean tackle, once Edozie unexpectedly stepped over the ball, there was nothing Bruno could do to pull out of the tackle. I’d put it on a par with a player sprinting up the wing with the ball and a defender throwing himself in front of him. Having given the yellow, then been called across to the screen to review it, the ref was almost bullied into changing it to the red.

The transfer window “SLAMMING SHUT!” has to be just about the most used cliché on the planet. Just once could we just have it gliding quietly closed like a well lubricated patio door?

Or how about if, like the spare bedroom window in my house, it sticks, and has to just remain open all year round? Now that’s an idea! Why do we even need a window? Why not just have 24/7, 365 days a year transfers?

People will argue that teams doing badly will just try to buy their way out of relegation but what do they think the January window is currently all about?

It all seems a bit silly that a club can use a hatful of substitutes to try influence the game but has to select them from the same group of players they’ve had since January.

Hey – what do I know? I think scrapping the offside rule is a good idea!

So much has been said about Nick Pope’s clean sheet record, it was a shame to see it ended with such a preventable goal. It’s still a huge achievement from the Pope, and the Newcastle United defence of course, and long may the league run continue. At least against West Ham!

Right, just time to send some abusive messages to my Hammers fan mates Steve and Ziggy!

