Opinion

Feeling better today. Here goes…

Perspective. A word that is often used. I found an online definition. It means a particular way of thinking about something, especially one that is influenced by your beliefs or experiences.

Less than 18 months after the PIF rescued us from CAshley, we found ourselves at Wembley in the League Cup Final, Newcastle United facing our old Nemisis, Man Utd.

Like many, I thought the takeover was dead in the water, Richard Masters and his acolytes doing everything they could to stymie it. Then, seemingly from nowhere, on 7 October 2022 it was done. Completed in a matter of hours and the whole of Tyneside was euphoric.

I took a detour from the office where I work in town en-route to Eldon Square bus station to soak up the atmosphere as thousands gathered at Gallowgate.

Fast forward just under 18 months and a trip to Wembley seemed like more than adequate compensation for the 14 years of abject misery that CAshley had inflicted on us. An expedited opportunity to win a trophy and finally get the monkey of our back.

Here’s perspective. 18 months ago I’d have snapped your hand off for this.

Me and my son have had a fabulous weekend in the smoke, save for the obvious, which broadly speaking was listening to John Denver after the final whistle and a bunch of horrible Manc scallies that boarded our tube train on the way to Wembley. Thankfully, they alighted at Kilburn.

In the run up to the final, I’d been confident. Super confident, despite some of the negativity swirling round the place and despite our apparent drop off in form. Yet, when I finally made it to my seat, I had a sense of dread come over me. If I’d been playing, I would have been the one who gave the ball away in a crucial area, leading to a goal against and promptly subbed off. Don’t ask me why, but from nowhere, I was suddenly nervous as hell. I can’t really explain it, but suffice to say, from around 4:15pm, I didn’t fancy our chances, one bit.

And so it transpired. Were we as bad as I initially thought? No, of course we weren’t. Fine margins decided it. A needless foul down our right hand side. Casemiro potentially offside. Botman massively unlucky in deflecting the ball past Karius who played really well, making three very good saves. De Gea wasn’t half as busy and that probably tells the tale.

So, here we are. Fifth in the table and a cup final appearance.

Don’t forget, we progressed past four premier league sides to get there, scoring six and conceding just one goal in the process.

Next up, it’s Man City at the Etihad and Eddie will need to pick the lads up for that.

We can get revenge against Man Utd at SJP before Easter and I don’t think a top six finish is beyond us.

That’s perspective for you.

HTL.

