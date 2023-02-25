Opinion

Father and 11 year old son address key Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final questions

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final we have been asking some of our regular / irregular contributors a few questions.

Newcastle United v Manchester United kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday.

We all know how long it was since the last silverware and very aware that most of us weren’t around when that last trophy was lifted in 1969, or at least not (in most cases) of an age to properly appreciate it.

We have left it late but have asked some key questions of these contributors to The Mag as the build up to the Carabao Cup Final gathers pace.

Next up we have 11 year old Chuks McPeake and his dad Greg McPeake:

What have you got planned this weekend?

Greg

I plan to jump on a bus the short distance into central London from where I live, for a few pre match drinks with the young lads who sometimes get us tickets for away games.

Where will I watch the game? Not sure yet. Probably at home as all the local boozers will be full of Man U.

Chuks

Hanging out with Dad and Robbie and Robbie’s mates. Praying for the win.

What this final means to you and how important a win would be?

Greg

Must have been about seven years old when I went to my first match at St James’ (I was born in 66), so it has been a very long wait for a trophy.

Chuks

It is not that important.

I would rather finish top four. I would want Champions League. If we had been knocked out early we would be 110% guaranteed Champions League.

If all of the squad had been available (including Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka) who would have been your first five names on the teamsheet, in order from first choice to fifth choice in terms of importance?

Greg

Bruno, Pope, Trippier, Botman, Joelinton

Chuks

Gordon, Pope, Isak, Botman, Bruno

A massive full-on game for Man U against Barcelona that ended only around 66 hours before this Wembley final, how much of a boost, if any, is this to Newcastle United?

Greg

Modern footballers are super-athletes and with the depth of squad Man U have, and all the technical support, I don’t think it makes a difference.

However, Man U have the perfect excuse if they do not win.

Chuks

It’s not a boost to us but a boost to them after winning from 1-0 behind.

Out of the entire Man Utd squad (players who will be available or not), who would/will you be most happy to see not starting on Sunday, in order from first most important to fifth most important?

Greg

I hate Man U, no comment.

Chuks

Rashford and De Gea.

What your NUFC starting eleven would be against Man U (Assuming everybody available apart from Pope, Gordon, Krafth, Dubravka)?

Greg

Karius, Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, ASM, Wilson, Almiron

Chuks

Karius, Trippier, Burn, Schar, Botman, Bruno, Longstaff, Willock, Jioelinton, Isak, Almiron

Win on Sunday or finish top four?

Greg

Win on Sunday.

As I have said before, the trophies are coming.

Chuks

Top four.

Who will you be thinking of (family member, friend), who is no longer with us, if/when Newcastle United lift the trophy on Sunday?

Greg

My best mate from the Grange Estate, Mark Carroll.

I went to my first game with him in the early seventies. Same age as me. Still can’t believe he’s not with us.

What impact, if any, do you think Sunday’s result will have on the rest of this Newcastle United season in the Premier League?

Greg

I trust Eddie to continue doing what he does. Onwards and upwards.

Chuks

If we lose, I fear for the top four spot.

As a percentage, how would you rate Newcastle United’s chances of winning the Carabao Cup?

Greg

De Bono’s green hat firmly on 75% win but with the black hat on, 30%.

At this moment I’m wearing black but I’ll be wearing the green hat on Sunday.

Chuks

30% after Pope dismissal, otherwise it would be 50% because Bruno has missed games.

Are you finding it difficult to stop your brain leaping forward in time, wondering just how mad the days and weeks are going to be as a Newcastle United fan if at last we win a trophy

Greg

Yes definitely.

I got a message from one of my best mates in Newcastle last night. Looked like this.

Chuks

No, not happy with Pope because he should not have made that mistake, it would have been better to concede another goal and been able to play in the final.

