Opinion

‘Experts’ already questioning Dan Ashworth and even Eddie Howe

As a Newcastle United fan I have shared many magic and tragic moments, from standing in the A to D Paddocks, Gallowgate Scoreboard and Corner, to the Leazes end.

A recent post I saw of a local artist’s depiction of match day with the old wooden West Stand in the background and the old ticket office backing onto Barrack Road, reminded me of the whole plethora of emotions on match day.

The malt and hop aromas wafting across from the S and N Brewery, mixed with the onions of the burger vendors, to the quiet muffled buzz of excitement from the growing crowds and ticket queues.

Anyway, those were the good old bad old days, with promotions, relegations and a certain home defeat to our scruffy neighbours to reach a play-off final, which they went on to lose, but were promoted due to Swindon’s financial misgivings. You couldn’t make it up, could you?

This leads me nicely on to the whole point of this article.

Whilst I have read the various views of what we should and shouldn’t have done in the January transfer window, via the many social media outlets that we all have access to, it made me think back to those good old bad old days where we could only talk with our mates and similar groups of fans, read the Ronnie Gel’s back pages or the Pink for updates, listen to local radio etc about what was going on at our beloved NUFC.

The division between our fan base on Social Media is quite staggering, with many ‘experts’ relaying their views on who we should have bought, moved on, not moved on etc.

These same ‘experts’ who obviously know the ins-and-outs of the FFP Rules, whereas us mere mortals are clueless and when we seek out some clarification on such rules, we cannot seem to get a definitive answer.

Best of all, the ‘experts’ are already questioning the likes of Dan Ashworth and his credentials, they are even questioning Eddie Howe and Co., already, whilst we sit fifth in the Premier League and a visit to Wembley in our first Cup Final since 1999.

I won’t mention the 14 years prior to the takeover but will just say, we had no hopes and we had no dreams.

I would like to finish with, we the fans / supporters of our beloved Newcastle United Football Club, need to put our trust in the NUFC hierarchy, their vision and ultimately, trust in the process. I for one do.

Good luck to every Newcastle United fan that makes the pilgrimage to the smoke this weekend and most importantly, the best of luck to the lads on Sunday.

We’re so proud of you and your achievements to date and we will forever owe you a debt of gratitude if you do the job on Sunday and get your hands on the cup.

Howay The Lads.

