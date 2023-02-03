Opinion

Exeter City invite applications for Newcastle United Carabao Cup Final Tickets

Newcastle United announced on Thursday how they intend to allocate Carabao Cup Final Tickets to fans.

The club stating that the allocation is 32,761 for NUFC supporters.

Manchester United presumably getting the same, or very similar, allocation.

If you ever wondered where the other 25,000 tickets went, then you will get some clues via this Exeter City official announcement on Friday morning.

It is of course even worse in the FA Cup, even fewer tickets going to the fans of the two finalists. Only around 25,000 each, with the other 40,000 or so going elsewhere.

Exeter City are one of very few clubs that are owned by the fans.

So no doubt this is why they are being more transparent about this process.

As for all of the other 89 clubs in the four divisions…what do they do with their allocations?

Even if just a dozen per club that is over a thousand tickets. Do non-league clubs also get an allocation?

Would these clubs really be bothered if they didn’t get a ticket allocation for a game that they aren’t playing in?

Another point, there are five categories of tickets on sale to Newcastle United fans and Exeter City have £90 ones, which are the second best category of tickets, £100 the top ones. Why should neutrals get the best tickets???

Exeter City official announcement – 3 February 2023:

The EFL Carabao Cup Final will be between Manchester United and Newcastle United with kick-off time to be confirmed at Wembley Stadium.

The club hope to receive their full allocation of 12 tickets in six pairs. As is usual the club will keep three pairs to allocate and the Trust will have three pairs for the members draw.

All six pairs will be £90 a ticket (£180 for a pair) and the Trust will have one pair for Manchester United; and two pairs for Newcastle United.

These three pairs will be available for the usual ‘right to buy’ draw amongst Exeter City Supporters Trust members. Therefore please feel free to apply now to be entered into the draw but first read all the blurb below and send all the details requested.

The Trust and Club are delighted to announce that once again we will have three pairs of EFL Cup Final tickets on offer for Trust members to buy.

As an English Football League Club, ECFC automatically enter the EFL Cup, and this entitles the Club to purchase a number of tickets for the Final. This year we have bought three pairs of tickets for Manchester United and the pairs of tickets for Newcastle (the seats are normally on the side near the halfway line). These will be, as always, some of the best seats available and well worth the extra expense.

At most Clubs these are normally all passed out or sold to Directors, Management or members of the playing staff but ECFC are continuing the policy of splitting the allocation between the Club and the Trust and this year we have six tickets, available in three pairs for Trust members to buy.

Please note this match is subject to extra time and penalties if the score remains even at full time. The match could therefore finish approximately 1 hour and 45 mins after kick off (if completed in ‘normal’ time); 2 hours and 20 mins after kick off (if extra time is played); or up to 2 hours and 50 mins after kick off (if extra time and penalties are required). Getting away from the stadium can then also be quite a slow process. Last year kick-off was at 16:30.

More details can be found at the Wembley website here.

You can only wear appropriate colours for whichever area you take tickets for. No colours from other teams, even our own, are allowed. However normally, whilst not wearing their colours, you can be [quietly] supporting the opposing team to the area you are in, as the area is normally friendly with supporters from various other teams who have received them in the same way as ourselves.

The other conditions that apply are that should you be successful you MUST use one yourself and then take whoever you like with you but you CANNOT take payment for the second ticket and you must sign a disclaimer covering these points when buying the tickets. A contract will be provided for signature.

