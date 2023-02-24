News

Erik ten Hag with big declaration ahead of Manchester United taking on Newcastle United at Wembley

Erik ten Hag watched on as his side fell behind 1-0 (3-2 on aggregate) to an 18th minute Barcelona penalty from Lewandowski.

Man Utd very poor and looking to be on their way out of the competition.

Barcelona failed to punish the home side though and Erik ten Hag at half-time subbed the woeful Weghorst with Anthony who is just on his way back from injury.

The quality of the football from both teams was still not great as possession was regularly given away but Man Utd did look more of a threat as soon as the changes were made, more urgency, more pressing.

Fred shinned one in two minutes after the break and a winner from Anthony on 73 minutes after poor Barca defending. Two good goals from Man U’s point of view but poor defending and I thought ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal could / should have saved both of them, as neither were right in the corner. I reckon a certain Nick Pope (and Loris Karius?) would have saved both…

Unfortunately, Barcelona wasted a late chance to make it 2-2 (4-4 on aggregate) and take it to an even more punishing extra-time only 66 hours ahead of Man U facing Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, it had still been a case of Erik ten Hag having to play his best possible available team and Newcastle United fans wouldn’t have minded seeing Casemiro getting treatment on the pitch during the match, nor Rashford subbed with two minutes ago and perhaps not looking totally comfortable as he left the pitch…

After the Europa League win, Erik ten Hag keen to talk about his priority now:

“On Sunday, we have a great opportunity to win a trophy against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

“We will give everything to win that trophy.

“From now on, our focus is on that game.

“It doesn’t matter to me about the Europa League draw.

“I focus on Newcastle United, it is the only thing that counts.”

Erik ten Hag talking after Manchester United won 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) against Barcelona on Thursday night:

“We don’t dream about European trophies.

“That’s far ahead.

“On Sunday, we have a great opportunity to win a trophy against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

“We will give everything to win that trophy.

“From now on, our focus is on that game.

“It doesn’t matter to me about the Europa League draw.

“I focus on Newcastle United, it is the only thing that counts.”

Biggest win of the season?

“When you win a big game like this, from 1-0 down in a difficult situation, this win is a good bit of motivation in the season.

“The biggest win? Yes, I think so.

“We’ve had some good wins, Liverpool, Arsenal at home, really good wins, but I think this is the biggest.

“Barcelona is the leader of La Liga, eight points ahead of Real Madrid, we’ve all seen Real Madrid this week, and if you then beat them I think it’s a big win.”

Barcelona om top in the first half?

“I don’t think so.

“I think it was a cheap penalty but Bruno Fernandes takes the risk, that is different to the approach in the Premier League and we have to get used to it.

“We had chances, twice for Bruno, but Barcelona didn’t create that much or cause us that many problems.

“The problem with us was a lack of belief.

“In the second half, it was much better. You bring yourselves forward, you bring the subs on with a lot of belief.

“In the end, it was a great win because we had the belief to get that win.

“We got it by getting forward and, in the right moments, we strike. We have to act resilient. We have to be dynamite, to have the belief to win big games.

“In big games, it’s often about mentality and about being right in every moment of the game, to be ready for it because moments will change the game.”

