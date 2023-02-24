News

Erik ten Hag Friday press conference – Confirms striker misses Carabao Cup final and investigating Rashford availability

Erik ten Hag has met the media on Friday afternoon.

A busy time for the Manchester United boss, as it was post-match press conference on Thursday night after winning against Barcelona in the Europa League.

Today though it is all about the Carabao Cup Final, with Erik ten Hag facing next the challenge of Newcastle United at Wembley.

At the start of the month Erik ten Hag said (see below) that Newcastle United had a clear advantage, due to Man Utd having a lot more games to play compared to Eddie Howe’s side.

Indeed, Man Utd have had two games since United played against Liverpool last Saturday.

So how is Erik ten Hag feeling now about playing Newcastle United in two days time?:

“It’s great (getting to this Carabao Cup Final) we take every game and competition seriously.

“If you play, you want to win

“It’s a great opportunity to get silverware in.

“Football is all about glory and honour.

“We deserve to play in this final and we have a great chance to win the cup.

“The fans are waiting for a trophy.

“So we will do everything we can to win.

“If you can beat Barcelona it is great but Sunday is a [different] challenge again, it is totally different (against Newcastle), but it’s great to play them.

“To play against different styles.”

Erik ten Hag asked about whether Marcus Rashford will be available to play Newcastle United (having posted an image on Instagram after subbed against Barca last night, that many people have taken to mean he won’t be available)

“I don’t know.

“The players are coming in and we’ll have to do investigating.

“We’ll have to wait.”

Erik ten Hag asked if Anthony Martial will be available:

“No.”

Nick Pope suspension a help?

“That is for them [Newcastle] to sort.

“It’s definitely not an advantage for Newcastle.

“We have to test it, that’s quite obvious.”

Erik ten Hag asked about alleged Newcastle United timewasting:

“You want to see the referees play an effective time.

“They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it.

“So it’s up to us to get speed in the game, we are also then dependent on the refereeing as well.

“I don’t know [whether Newcastle will miss Nick Pope’s alleged timewasting], I can’t influence that.

“We have to make it our game and focus on the job, play football when the ball is in the game, it’s all about that.

“Don’t get distracted, we have to focus on the job, we have to find our way and found out the moments we can strike.”

Erik ten Hag talking about reaching the Carabao Cup final and the challenge of playing Newcastle United – Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live – 1 February 2023:

“It’s great (getting to Wembley) but you play finals to win.

“It is not an achievement to come into a final.

“We want to win them but first we have other things to do.

“We come back to the Premier League and bury this cup (for now).

“It is good to reach the final but it is not about reaching the final, it is about winning it.

“Now the focus is on the Premier League, in two days it will continue

“It has to give the motivation in the first place, we want to bring that cup to the fans.

“But in this moment I’m not looking ahead, we’re focusing on other things.

“A big week is coming up, we have Crystal Palace and then two games against Leeds and they are going to be great games, derby games that we are looking forward to.

“It is obvious Newcastle United have an advantage (when it comes to number of matches to be played before the Carabao Cup final) but it is about attitude and mentality.

“I have handled it before, playing a cup game after we play in Europe, when I was with Ajax, so I know how to deal with it.”

