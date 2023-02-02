News

Erik ten Hag declares advantage Newcastle United for Wembley after Manchester United qualify

Erik ten Hag took no chances.

Manchester United leading 3-0 from the away leg but going with a strong team on Wednesday night to ensure no nasty surprises.

David de Gea and Marcus Rashford the only stand out players left out of the team, though the England striker still came off the bench for the final half hour.

Manchester United winning 2-0 with two late goals from Martial and Fred, to give them a 5-0 aggregate semi-final win over Nottingham Forest.

Erik ten Hag though sees a far more difficult challenge ahead.

Both in terms of playing Newcastle United in the final AND the difference in the number of games the two clubs need to play before that final.

Erik ten Hag talking about reaching the Carabao Cup final and the challenge of playing Newcastle United – Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live – 1 February 2023:

“It’s great (getting to Wembley) but you play finals to win.

“It is not an achievement to come into a final.

“We want to win them but first we have other things to do.

“We come back to the Premier League and bury this cup (for now).

“It is good to reach the final but it is not about reaching the final, it is about winning it.

“Now the focus is on the Premier League, in two days it will continue

“It has to give the motivation in the first place, we want to bring that cup to the fans.

“But in this moment I’m not looking ahead, we’re focusing on other things.

“A big week is coming up, we have Crystal Palace and then two games against Leeds and they are going to be great games, derby games that we are looking forward to.

“It is obvious Newcastle United have an advantage (when it comes to number of matches to be played before the Carabao Cup final) but it is about attitude and mentality.

“I have handled it before, playing a cup game after we play in Europe, when I was with Ajax, so I know how to deal with it.”

These are the two match schedules that lie ahead this month for the two clubs…

Manchester United match schedule for February 2023:

Saturday 4 February – Manchester United v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 8 February – Manchester United v Leeds United(8pm)

Sunday 12 February – Leeds United v Manchester United (2pm)

Thursday 16 February – Barcelona v Manchester United (5.45pm) Europa League knockout play-offs

Sunday 19 February – Manchester United v Leicester City (2pm)

Thursday 23 February – Manchester United v Barcelona (8pm) Europa League knockout play-offs

Saturday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

Newcastle United match schedule for February 2023:

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Newcastle United v West Ham (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 11 February 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle United (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 18 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Liverpool (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 26 February 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (4.30pm) Sky Sports (Carabao Cup final)

So, two things stand out.

After this Saturday’s matches, the next 21 days in February see Newcastle United play two football matches, Manchester United with five games.

Then you have Newcastle United playing Liverpool on Saturday 18 February before then no football to play in the next seven days before the final on Sunday 26 February.

Whilst after Newcastle United play Liverpool, Manchester United have to play Leicester on the Sunday (19 February) and best of all, Barcelona on the Thursday (23 February) before facing Newcastle United less than 72 hours later at Wembley.

This brings no guarantees of course BUT as Erik ten Hag acknowledges, it is an ‘advantage’ for Newcastle United.

Let’s make it count.

