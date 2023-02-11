Opinion

Entitled Newcastle United fans?

I feel compelled to write about the current attitude of some Newcastle United fans and their self-entitled attitude towards some of our most loyal supporters in the country.

Eighteen months ago we were split down the middle, with the should we go or not go argument.

Two different sets of Newcastle United fans all fighting for the same cause.

By the looks of things, in very equal measure.

The plight of the Stadium, the way we were being run, the general lack of investment, the lack of signings, the amount of empty seats, the free seats and many more spiteful incidents from the FCB, etc etc etc were all massive topics between both sets of opinions.

Some of the opinions and views got a bit heated and sometimes a little over the top. I hold my hands up to losing my cool a few times with other Newcastle United fans and their views.

I think it was a very very frustrating time, and the divide and conquer technique was utilised perfectly against us by Mike Ashley.

The biggest and most controversial split was between the Newcastle United fans that continued to give their money to the FCB and those that wouldn’t spend a penny at the stadium or in his shops.

I would hear people saying things like, I’m only going because I wouldn’t see my son, brother, aunty, uncle or friends etc if I didn’t continue going to the match.

Then we had the people that silently protested and just stopped going but said nothing.

We also had plenty of these so called loyal Newcastle United fans sitting on their hands week in week out paying their money to the FCB saying and doing absolutely nothing, except moan and complain to each other.

We had the protestors with flags and banners, the websites and finally the London Mags, who can I just say, were the best of the bunch against the FCB.

The truth is, we all love NUFC and had our own views and opinions on what was best to do, the divide played right into the hands of Mike Ashley.

Now all I see and hear on social media, are the Newcastle United fans that continued to give money to the FCB and continued to support the FCB in his destruction of NUFC, digging out the fans that refused to give in to Mike Ashley. I had a season ticket for over 20 years and went for 10 years paying on the gate back in the day. Home and away everywhere. I’ve been to Roker and Ayresome park in their end and took a beating to get kicked out and into in our end.

I was once young and stupid and blindly went home and away through the McKeag era. We were loud and visible protestors. Sack the board to all those that can remember that far back.

Nothing silenced us. Nobody sat quiet waiting for change then.

I was one of 7,000, in the benches, for the Zenith data systems game against Luton Town. I had a season ticket for years before they were common.

The Newcastle United fans who bpycotted are the ones that ultimately forced the FCB out, whether you like it or not. Mike Ashley would never have left if hadn’t have got to the point of no return for him (having to give away 10,000+ free half season tickets to help fill the empty seats).

Now these very same Newcastle United fans (who boycotted and now can’t get season tickets) are being labelled glory hunters / bandwagon jumpers and all sorts of other stupid things. Even though they have been fans for 30 / 40 / 50 / 60 years but then forced themselves to miss years at St James’ Park fighting for what they believed in.

Some of the Newcastle United fans today have been going for a couple of years and think they are more entitled than people that have been Newcastle United fans for up to possibly 50 / 60 years.

There are plenty of Newcastle United fans that wouldn’t give their tickets up, to make sure they didn’t lose loyalty points etc.

In the main, the truth of the matter is, these were all decisions based on their own situation rather than the well being of NUFC.

As I said for years and years, there is not a single business in the world that would survive without customers, and that is exactly all we were to the FCB. Nobody in their right mind would have bought any other product and been treat like that and continued to pay for the service at any other business.

My stance, as you can probably tell, was, Mike Ashley wasn’t getting a penny of my money ever.

It never stopped me being a Newcastle fan or stopped me wanting to go to the match. I just chose not to, in order to help get reid of Ashley.

We also have tens of thousands of Geordies that live away from Newcastle, who have got to SJP as and when they can. We have shift workers who couldn’t buy season tickets because they couldn’t determine when they were at work but would go when their jobs allowed.

There are loads and loads of different reasons people can give for not being able to get to every match and not have season tickets.

Mine is, I stopped the day Mike Ashley forced Keegan out, and was lucky enough to get hold of a couple of season tickets the day the FCB sold up. In fact, I’ve got three now and I’m going to Wembley, but my opinion is still as strong now as it was then.

I have chose to keep quiet and try and get on.

However, these knackers that are gloating and trying to belittle other fans, are the scourge of our club at the minute and need to remember where we come from.

My opinion is this, for the good of the club and fanbase, we need both sets of Newcastle United fans to UNITE.

Those that blindly continued to go without any question, whilst the FCB remained, will always be regarded as loyal Newcastle United fans and rightly so.

The ones that boycotted and forced the issue should also get the same accolades.

We need to put all of this behind us and stand UNITED.

Get off your high horses and stop giving yourself the big un!!!!

Help each other instead of gloating, because without the fans and club being UNITED, we will never move on.

