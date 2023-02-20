News

EFL issue guidance to Newcastle United fans ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Ahead of the Carabao Cup Final, worthwhile for Newcastle United fans to read the info below.

Especially if you are going to the game.

The information includes details of the Fan Zone areas outside Wembley, ahead of this 2023 Carabao Cup Final.

EFL official announcement to Newcastle United fans and Man U supporters ahead of the Carabao Cup Final – 20 February 2023:

It’s Carabao Cup Final week! Here is all you need to know ahead of this weekend’s showpiece…

When and where is the Final taking place?

The Carabao Cup Final 2023 will be contested between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday 26 February.

Where will fans be seated?

The Magpies will be situated in the West side of the National Stadium, whilst the Reds will be housed in the East side of Wembley.

Both teams have dedicated Fan Zone areas where supporters have the chance to join fellow fans to enjoy a drink, including alcohol, food and a DJ. They are an ideal place to soak up the pre-match party atmosphere

The Manchester United Fan Zone is located on the East Concourse area of the stadium and the Newcastle United Fan Zone is on the west side of the stadium in Arena Square. The fan zones will be open from 13.00 and stop serving alcohol one hour before kick-off (16.30).

Supporters will need to present a valid stadium ticket to enter the area which has a limited capacity.

Is standing permitted?

The Carabao Cup Final will be the first major domestic English men’s final in almost 35 years at which some supporters will be permitted to stand.

Both Clubs will receive an allocation of 867 seats which will be available within new standing areas at Wembley Stadium, located behind each goal, in both the East and West Stands, to accommodate both sets of supporters on the day.

How should I travel to the game?

Supporters are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance to avoid disappointment or delay to their travel.

Please check the National Rail Enquiries and TfL websites on event day for real-time travel information and status updates.

Wembley Stadium benefits from easy access to three rail / London Underground stations. These are:

Wembley Stadium station

Wembley Central station

Wembley Park station

Please allow for longer journey times from Wembley Stadium to London Euston or London Kings Cross due to crowd safety controls for safe station access.

Event day parking at Wembley Stadium is limited and must be booked in advance via the Wembley Official Parking website. Please book early to avoid disappointment. Any vehicles which do not pre-book will not be granted access to the stadium car parks. Customers are advised to park via the official car parks only.

Blue badge parking is available for ticketholders with accessibility needs and this can also be booked directly through the Wembley Official Parking website. For any further accessibility requirements, please review Wembley Stadium’s Access Information page, or visit the Guest support portal.

National Express is the official coach partner to Wembley Stadium. National Express drop off at the stadium from over 50 locations around the UK making it the easiest and most convenient way to travel to Wembley.

To book a National Express service for the Carabao Cup Final visit the National Express website or call 08717 81 81 81.

Is the Final being televised?

The Carabao Cup Final will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Viewers can tune in from 3.00pm when coverage begins.

Mark Chapman, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Les Ferdinand and David Ginola will be in the studio, with commentary provided by Rob Hawthorne, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

